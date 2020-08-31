Impossible Foods’ Flagship Product Rolls out at Sprouts Stores

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–Impossible Foods is rolling out its flagship product, the award-winning Impossible Burger, starting this week at more than 350 Sprouts Farmers Market stores in 23 states.

Sprouts shoppers can find Impossible Burger in the frozen meat section of the store in convenient, versatile 12-ounce packages for the price of $9.99. The product is available for curbside pickup and delivery at shop.sprouts.com.

Named top plant-based burger by the New York Times and a favorite of Cook’s Illustrated, Impossible Burger rivals ground beef from cows for taste. It also contains no animal hormones or antibiotics, and is kosher, halal and gluten-free certified.

Impossible Burger is nutritious and versatile in all ground meat recipes, including tacos, chili, meatballs, egg rolls, gyros, bolognese or any other beefy recipe. It’s easy to cook on an outdoor BBQ grill, flat top, Instant Pot, high speed oven, steamer or sauté pan.

With the addition of Sprouts locations, Impossible Burger will be available in an expanded footprint across the Southwest region and Mountain states – a total of more than 10,000 stores nationwide.

“We want to make sure the Impossible Burger is accessible across all types of grocery stores, and that includes Sprouts,” said Impossible Foods’ President Dennis Woodside. “Sprouts is known for healthy, affordable ingredients and convenient store layout, and Sprouts shoppers have been asking for Impossible Burger for months.”

Healthy, accessible, convenient

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free.

“Shoppers trust Sprouts to offer an assortment of attribute-driven products, including an increasing number of plant-based items to meet the growing demand,” said Sprouts Chief Fresh Merchandising Officer Scott Neal. “Impossible Burgers fit the unique and cutting-edge qualities today’s consumers are looking for, and we’re excited to make this product more accessible to more shoppers nationwide.”

Rocketing retail growth

Impossible Burger made its grocery store debut in September 2019, when it rocketed to the No. 1 item sold on the East and West coasts at some of America’s favorite grocery stores, easily outselling all ground beef from cows at many stores. At one grocery store in Southern California, Impossible Burger outsold all brands of ground beef from cows — and it outsold the next most popular single product by 6X.

Impossible Burger was sold in only 150 grocery stores in March. Today, Impossible Foods’ award-winning, plant-based burger is now available in over 10,000 grocery stores across all 50 states. In less than six months, Impossible Foods has expanded its grocery store footprint by more than 66X.

In addition to buying Impossible Burger at brick-and-mortar stores from coast to coast, fans can also buy convenient, family-size quantities directly from Impossible Foods’ e-commerce site, which offers packages starting at $49.99 (plus tax).

Delicious, nutritious, sustainable

Impossible Burger is the flagship product from Impossible Foods, Inc. Magazine’s company of the year and one of Time Magazine’s 50 Genius companies. The California-based startup

makes delicious, wholesome, plant-based foods that deliver all the pleasures and nutritional benefits that consumers demand.

A 4-ounce serving of Impossible Burger has 0 mg cholesterol, 14 g of total fat, 8 g of saturated fat and 240 calories. (A conventional 4-ounce “80/20” patty from cows has 80 mg cholesterol, 23 g of total fat, 9 g of saturated fat and 290 calories.)

Impossible Burger uses 96% less land, 87% less water and 89% fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional beef from cows. Home chefs can also log into Impossible Foods’ Impact Calculator to learn exactly how much land, water and emissions they’ve saved by using Impossible Burger instead of ground beef from cows.

To find a retailer near you carrying Impossible Burger, visit www.impossiblefoods.com.

About Impossible Foods:

Based in California’s Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held food tech startup was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Mirae Asset Global Investments, Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy Project.

Impossible Foods was Inc. Magazine’s company of the year and one of Time Magazine’s 50 Genius companies. The flagship product, Impossible Burger, was named top plant-based burger by the New York Times and received the Food and Beverage (FABI) Award from the National Restaurant Association.

About Sprouts Farmers Market:

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs more than 35,000 team members and operates more than 350 stores in 23 states nationwide.