International Production and Processing Expo Recognizes Four Perdue Farms’ Associates as ‘30 Under 30’ Young Leaders

Salisbury, Md. – At this year’s IPPE (International Production & Processing Expo) four Perdue associates were honored with the Young Leaders Under 30 Award at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. IPPE is the world’s largest annual poultry and egg, meat and animal food industry event of its kind and is one of the 30 largest trade shows in the United States with more than 30,000 gathered for the three-day event.

Those recognized from Perdue Farms were:

Bailey Good – Flock Advisor – Macon, Georgia

Morgan Mallow – Flock Advisor – Moorefield, West Virginia

Patrick Giunco – Flock Advisor – Knightdale, North Carolina

Sara Deason – Hatchery Manager – Lincoln, Delaware

The “30 Under 30” program winners are employees at companies that are directly involved in the production and/or processing of poultry and meat or the production of animal or poultry feed and are active members of either the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, the American Feed Industry Association or the North American Meat Institute.

“I could not be prouder of our Perdue associates and their efforts to help solidify our company as the most trusted name in food and agriculture products. These young professionals bring fresh perspectives and dynamic energy to Perdue Farms that is driving growth opportunities for our business,” said Kevin McAdams, Perdue Farms Chief Executive Officer.

Applicants were judged by a panel of industry professionals, in part, on a short essay on what primary challenges they believe their industry will face in the next five years and how the industry should address those issues. This is the 12th year that IPPE has recognized the leaders of tomorrow with the Young Leaders Under 30 Award.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com. Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company’s second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef, and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.