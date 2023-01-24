Jarod Morrison, Farbest Foods, Elected New U.S. Poultry & Egg Association Chairman



Jarod Morrison, Farbest Foods, Huntingburg, Indiana, was elected chairman of the board of directors of U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY). The board meeting was held during the International Poultry Expo, part of the 2023 International Production & Processing Expo. Morrison previously served as vice chairman.

Morrison received his BS in Finance from the University of Southern Indiana and his MBA from Purdue University. Before joining Farbest Foods, he was senior director of finance and accounting with Masterbrand Cabinets and finance manager with GE Plastics. He is currently chief financial officer for Farbest Foods where he leads all aspects of finance, accounting and IT for Farbest Foods, Farbest Farms and JFS Milling.

Vice Chairman

Mikell Fries, Claxton Poultry Farms, Claxton, Georgia, was named vice chairman. Fries is a graduate of Georgia Southern University where he obtained a degree in business management. Before assuming Claxton’s head operational role, he spent several years in senior positions overseeing sales and marketing. He has served the poultry industry in various capacities, including serving on the boards of directors for the Georgia Poultry Federation and Norman W. Fries, Inc. He is president for Claxton Poultry Farms.

Treasurer

Jonathan Cade, Hy-Line International, Des Moines, Iowa, was named treasurer. Cade has a degree from Harper Adams University in the United Kingdom (UK). Before becoming president of Hy-Line International, he served as managing director of Hy-Line subsidiary, Hy-Line UK International.

Secretary

Bill Griffith, Peco Foods, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was named secretary. Griffith is a graduate of Virginia Tech where he obtained degrees in biology and chemistry. Before joining Peco Foods, he served as president for Keystone Foods, U.S. He also had a successful tenure at Perdue Foods where he oversaw food safety, quality and regulatory compliance, in addition to serving as a microbiologist for Tyson Foods. He has served the poultry industry in various capacities, including participating on the USPOULTRY Foundation Research Advisory Committee as well as remaining active with the National Chicken Council. He is chief operations officer for Peco Foods.

Immediate Past Chairman

Mike Levengood, vice president, Chief Animal Care Officer and Farmer Relationship Advocate for Perdue Farms, is immediate past chairman. Levengood is a graduate of Penn State University where he obtained a BBA in Agriculture Business Management. He has served the poultry industry in various capacities, including past chairman of the National Chicken Council Growout Committee. He joined Perdue in 1984, where he has held a variety of senior level positions.

“I look forward to the leadership and guidance these officers will provide our organization,” remarked John Starkey, president of USPOULTRY.

