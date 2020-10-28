Jennie-O Turkey Hotline Opens November 2

Jennie-O Turkey Store, Inc. Meat & Poultry October 28, 2020

WILLMAR, Minn. — Jennie-O Turkey Store, an iconic turkey brand and category leader, opens the 1-800-TURKEYS hotline on Nov. 2, 2020. In addition to the telephone hotline, home cooks will be able to receive expert advice about their holiday turkeys via live chat on the Jennie-O website, and, new this year, consumers can also text the word Turkey to 73876 to message with a Jennie-O specialist.

For the 13th straight year, the Minnesota-based, consumer engagement team at Jennie-O will be on standby to help ease the stress of holiday meal planning by offering tips on how to cook and store that holiday turkey, and they’ll even have advice on ways to incorporate turkey leftovers into extra meals. Also, beginning Nov. 19, consumers will have a chance to run their questions by well-known chefs and social media influencers again this year at 1-800-TURKEYS.

“In a year when family bonds and giving thanks are more important than ever, we are thrilled to help make Thanksgiving meals entertaining, flavorful and easy,” said Nicole Behne, vice president of marketing at Jennie-O. “No matter where you are or who you’re with this season, Jennie-O is here to answer your questions and help make your Thanksgiving meal a success.”

In addition to the 1-800-TURKEYS hotline, available through Nov. 29, consumers can track their fresh or frozen JENNIE-O® whole turkey back to its originating farm through the JENNIE-O® Turkey Tracker. From calculators that tell the host how much turkey to buy, to full menus for Thanksgiving dinner and inspiring suggestions for preparing tasty leftovers, Jennie-O offers easy solutions for any holiday meal.

For more information about all JENNIE-O® turkey products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit jennieo.com or follow the brand on social media at Facebook.com/JennieoTurkeyInstagram.com/jennieo and Twitter.com/Jennieo.

ABOUT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE, INC.

Jennie-O Turkey Store, Inc., based in Willmar, Minn., is one of the largest and most beloved turkey brands in the world. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), Jennie-O Turkey Store offers an array of more than 1,500 high quality fresh, frozen, refrigerated and deli turkey products that are distributed throughout the United States and 27 countries worldwide. Jennieo.com

