Jennie-O Turkey Store Reopens Willmar Avenue Facility

WILLMAR, Minn. — Jennie-O Turkey Store, Inc., one of the most respected turkey brands in the world, announced that it has reopened its Willmar Avenue facility, in Willmar, Minn., following a voluntary pause due to the impact of COVID-19 in the area. The company restarted operations with a core group of team members and plans to ramp up production over the coming days. With the reopening of this location, all three Jennie-O Turkey Store plant locations that were voluntarily paused have returned to operation.

Steve Lykken, president of Jennie-O Turkey Store said, “Jennie-O is an important part of the communities where we live and work. We have a special relationship with our communities built on trust, and that trust has proven to be incredibly important as we work together to do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. COVID-19 affects all of us and we must work together to stop its spread.in the communities where we live and work. Our team members have a great deal of pride in the work that they have done, and will continue to do, as this pandemic impacts our society. We have worked very hard on our industry-leading efforts to maintain and enhance safety protections for our team members. We are glad to have all our facilities operating and, most importantly, that we put the safety of our staff first throughout this pandemic and will continue to do so. We are excited to get back to work and to provide the food that people need right now.”

The company launched KEEP COVID OUT! as an awareness and educational campaign that reinforces the preventative measures the company is taking throughout its facilities and the efforts of its team members in our communities. These include procedures such as temperature screening, providing masks to employees, reconfiguration of common areas and workstations, revised shift scheduling, new guidelines on carpooling and reinforcing proper social distancing measures inside and outside of the facility.

Jennie-O Turkey Store is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL).