Johnsonville Acquires Salm Partners, Plans to Close Sheboygan County Plant

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. – Johnsonville has acquired its longtime co-packer, Salm Partners, the company released in a press release on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Salm Partners is based in Denmark, Wisconsin, and produces fully-cooked hot dogs and sausages at its two production plants. Financial details have not been released, but Salm Partners will remain its own entity with its current leadership and business model.

“We welcome Johnsonville as our new owner,” said Salm President Keith Lindsey. “We look forward to a continued strong partnership and working together to grow the ready-to-eat sausage category, providing a path to growth for all our partners.”

