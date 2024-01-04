Protein Association Announces Officers for Induction and Board Appointments

ST MARYS, GA – The National Protein and Food Distributors Association Board of Directors will convene on Monday, January 29, 2024, in Atlanta, GA, to tap officers and welcome newly elected board members.

Laurie Pate, President at Foodlinx, in Brentwood, CA, will assume the position of chairperson of NPFDA, succeeding Jud Guest, Executive Vice-President at LAD Truck Lines, Inc., in Watkinsville, GA. Chan Windham, Vice President of Sales at House of Raeford in Greenville, SC will transition to the role of Vice Chair after previously serving as Treasurer. Greg Morgan, Senior Poultry Category Manager, Quirch Foods in Miami, FL, has been elected to serve as Treasurer on the NPFDA Executive Committee. Jud Guest will remain on the Board as the Immediate Past Chair.

As chair, Pate will lead the board of directors, which is responsible for establishing policy and providing guidance for NPFDA’s overall mission.

NPFDA is governed by an Executive Committee and Board of Directors comprised of industry professionals from across the country who represent protein companies, distributors, processing companies, and other related industries. The Board oversees the organization’s direction and works directly with the staff to facilitate its continued growth.

Returning board members include Barry Moose (Koch Foods), Mitch Mitchell (Holmes Foods), Kevin Grindle (Mar-Jac Poultry), Dave Bayer (Peco Foods), Tim Rathert (Quaker Valley Foods), Chris Sharp (Kelly’s Foods), Justin Monfredini (Pacagri Foods), Lee Neal (Plains Dedicated), Oliver Hoad (APPI Energy), Ada Brewster (Bay and Bay), Charlene Keller (Choptank Transport), Mark Schultz (Flexcold), Russ Whitman (Urner Barry), and Vanderbilt Edwards (Americold).

Newly appointed board members include Graham Kirkman (Tip Top Poultry), Adam DeGroot (DeGroot Logistics), Jim Richardson (Perdue Farms), Scott Robbert (EJ Poultry), Vincent Mennella (Mennella’s Poultry) and Bruce Mooney (Mountaire Farms).

Outgoing board members include Doug Nielsen (Turkey Valley Farms), Fernando Puentes (HPL Logistics), Jamie Doherty (Pilgrims), R.E. Butts (North Royal Partners), and Rick Trenary (Perdue).