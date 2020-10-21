Know Where Your Turkey Comes from This Thanksgiving

Shenandoah Valley, VA – Farmer Focus Organic Poultry  www.farmerfocus.com adds turkey to its lineup of humanely raised chicken, bringing delicious poultry to the Thanksgiving table. Each Farmer Focus Broad Breasted Bronze Turkey is humanely raised on an independent family farm in the picturesque Shenandoah Valley. Unlike commercially bred birds, this breed of heirloom turkey has a long purebred lineage. This means they grow more slowly, as did farm-raised birds of the past. That longer grow time leads to a more tender, juicier, and better-tasting bird.

All Farmer Focus turkeys and chickens have a Farm ID, creating a distinctly farm-to-table experience, by allowing you to explore the farm where your poultry was raised. Turkeys were raised on two farms; Nash Hill Farms (Farm ID: NHTF), by Farmer Focus CEO and founding farmer Corwin Heatwole and Round Hill Farms (Farm ID: MTRH), by the Thompsons, a family of third-generation farmers. 

Farmer Focus CEO and founding farmer Corwin Heatwole says, “Growing up on the farm, I remember all of the hard work that my mother put into providing us kids with delicious, yet simple meals. It always tasted better, because we knew where it came from and how much care went into both the raising and the cooking. My family started raising turkeys in the hopes of bringing the same experience to more families.” Due to the higher quality turkey, Farmer Focus recommends only a simple dry brine on their turkey.

Farmer Focus Turkey will retail from $4.99 to $5.99 per pound, with an average weight of around 13 pounds, making this the perfect alternative for the smaller gatherings expected this holiday season. Larger turkeys take longer to cook, making the outer meat more likely to dry out. Birds under 14 pounds tend to cook more evenly, giving you consistent and delicious turkey. Each Farmer Focus turkey will feed about six to eight people. For larger gatherings, two turkeys will take a similar time to cook as one larger bird.

Farmer Focus is available at select grocer retailers on the East Coast and Mid-West, including Kroger, Fresh Thyme, Publix, and online at FreshDirect.com. The new Farmer Focus Turkey will be available from now through December, exclusively at select Kroger locations, all Fresh Thyme locations, natural stores, and online through FreshDirect.comTo learn more about Farmer Focus and to meet the farmer raising turkeys, visit FarmerFocus.com.

About Farmer Focus:

Founded by sixth generation farmer Corwin Heatwole, Farmer Focus is on a mission to promote and protect generational farming by partnering with independent family farmers to responsibly raising organic poultry. By shifting decision-making and ownership back to the hands of farmers, the Farmer Focus business model creates a sustainable livelihood for generational farmers. Headquartered in the picturesque Shenandoah Valley, every product is traceable back to the nearly 70 family farms that bring organic, humanely raised and high-quality poultry to your table. To meet the Farmer Focus’s partner farms visit farmerfocus.com/farms.

