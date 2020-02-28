La Coop fédérée Becomes Sollio Cooperative Group

MONTREAL – As we approach our 100th anniversary and as La Coop fédérée grows and expands across Canada, today we become Sollio Cooperative Group.

“Since its inception, our cooperative has driven change in agri-food industry practices and contributed to the development of rural communities via its cooperative business model,” said Ghislain Gervais, President of Sollio Cooperative Group’s Board of Directors. “Now we are changing our identity to better reflect that contribution to sustainability of farm families and regions by seizing business opportunities throughout the agriculture and agri-food value chain.”

Tomorrow will be inspiring, inclusive, supportive and positive. Tomorrow will be Sollio Cooperative Group

Today Sollio Cooperative Group adopts a new brand strategy to support these efforts, an identity that confirms Sollio Cooperative Group’s ambition to be a major player in turning agri-food resources into genuine, lasting collective prosperity. The new Sollio Cooperative Group brand evokes the words soil, sun and solidarity. It conjures up notions of cooperation and collaboration, but also courage, stewardship and lasting wealth, and will equip the organization to be a moving force in action. Through its renewed commitment to society, Sollio Cooperative Group aims to show that its growth is synonymous with solidarity and optimism for the future.

“We are now one of the largest agri-food enterprises in Quebec and the only pan-Canadian agricultural supply cooperative, with roots right here in Quebec,” said Gaétan Desroches, Chief Executive Officer of Sollio Cooperative Group. “And starting now, building on our network and our divisions, aware of our position as a key influencer in the development of sustainable food resources, we are positioned to embody Canada’s new agri-food legacy.”

About Sollio Cooperative Group

Founded in 1922, Sollio Cooperative Group is one of the largest agri-food enterprises in Quebec, the only pan-Canadian agricultural supply cooperative and the 27th largest agri-food cooperative in the world. It represents more than 122,000 members, agricultural producers and consumers in 50 traditional agricultural and consumer cooperatives across several Canada provinces. It employs more than 15,000 people and has sales of $7.282 billion. Its activities are divided into three divisions: Olymel L.P., Sollio Agriculture and Groupe BMR Inc. For more information about Sollio Cooperative Group, please visit www.sollio.coop.