Meati Classic Steak Wins Best New Meat Alternative NEXTY Award

BOULDER, Colo.–Meati Foods™, the producer of delicious, animal-free meat made from whole-food mushroom root protein, today announced that meati Classic Steak, part of the eat meati™ line of cutlets and steaks, has won Best New Meat Alternative at the 2023 Natural Products Expo West NEXTY Awards. New Hope Network, the organizers of Expo West and the NEXTY Awards, received 850 nominations competing for the top prize in 20 categories. Meati Foods will be at Expo West from March 8-10, 2023, at Booth #N1234 in the North Hall of the Anaheim Convention Center.

“The NEXTY award is the crown jewel of the natural and organic food industry, and we’re honored to be recognized as we launch nationally with Sprouts Farmers Market,” said Scott Tassani, President and COO of Meati Foods. “After years spent developing an animal-free meat that delivers flavor, nutrition, clean ingredients and sustainability, it’s especially meaningful to be recognized as a standout given the incredible food innovation and discriminating standards that push this industry forward.”

The meati Classic Steak delivers a delicious, complete-protein, clean-label beef alternative that appeals not only to the natural products shopper, but to the everyday consumer looking to diversify with animal-free options. It is composed of more than 95% mycelium (mushroom root), with the remaining 5% comprising salt, natural flavor, fruit juice for color, oat fiber, vegetable juice and lycopene for color, providing 30% DV of protein, 29% DV of fiber and a plethora of micronutrients.

Able to grow a teaspoon of spores into the same amount of food generated by hundreds of cows in just a few days, Meati Foods’ proprietary production processes coupled with its unique mushroom root create a nearly infinitely scalable platform. The growth process, using tanks similar to those involved in the production of beer and cheese, keeps everything simple and clean.

The eat meati™ product line currently includes the Classic Cutlet, Crispy Cutlet, Classic Steak, and Carne Asada Steak, with its textures and flavors garnering the enthusiastic support of some of food’s biggest icons. Learn more at meati.com.

About Meati Foods and Eat Meati™

Founded in 2017, Meati Foods is working to unlock a more delicious, nutritious, equitable, and sustainable food system for everyone. Eat meati™, the debut product line from Meati Foods, features cutlets and steaks made from mushroom root, a whole-food protein cultivated with a modernized version of ancient and natural processes that have helped preserve Earth’s ecosystems for millennia. Eat Meati™ made its national retail debut in Sprouts Farmers Market in March 2023. A national omni-channel footprint is planned for late 2023.