Meati Foods Announces Appointment of Phil Graves as CEO in Continued Drive for Profitability and Streamlined Operations

BOULDER, Colo. – Meati Foods, a Public Benefit Corporation and creator of the revolutionary protein MushroomRoot™, today announces the appointment of Phil Graves as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board Member.

Graves brings a distinguished track record of successfully scaling mission-driven organizations, including Patagonia, Wild Idea Buffalo, and Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s. With decades of expertise in financial management, strategic planning, and operational optimization, Graves is known for his passion and skill for driving profitable growth.

Along with this change, Meati Foods will continue the work to right size its workforce and accelerate the company’s path to profitability. Graves emphasizes that while these types of changes always present a challenge for growth companies, they are essential for aligning resources with profitability objectives and follow precedents set by other leading companies navigating transformative market shifts. The company does not expect any supply chain disruptions. Graves emphasizes, “These changes allow us to better serve our customers and pave the way for long-term, sustainable growth. Our future is bright. This category-defining product is already in 3,600 stores nationwide after just one year of production, showcasing its boundless potential.”

Meati Co-Founder Tyler Huggins will continue to develop innovative new products and expand the Meati brand as Founder/Chief Innovation Officer, overseeing the launch of a category creating MushroomRoot™ Chef Cut product and driving forward the company’s sustainability initiatives. Huggins remarks, “We founded Meati based on a shared passion to build a sustainable food system, unlocked by nature, that could deliver nutritious, high-quality, and delicious products to consumers around the world. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved to date, and I am confident that in Phil we have found the right individual to lead the company to our next exciting chapter. I am eager to support Phil, while leaning into my own strengths and take MushroomRoot™ to the next level.”

About Meati Foods

Founded in 2017 and inspired by nature, Meati Foods is dedicated to making MushroomRoot™ an everyday staple, supporting individuals on their journey to wellbeing. MushroomRoot™ products have experienced unprecedented success, available in over 3,600 locations nationwide, including Super Target, Whole Foods, Meijer, Sprouts Farmers Market, and more. With a strategic focus on expanding retail and food service partnerships, Meati Foods anticipates availability in over 10,000 locations by the year’s end.