Tybee Company Makes History With Harvest From Georgia’s First Floating Oyster Farm

John Deem, Savannah Morning News Seafood February 22, 2024

At a dock along Chatham County’s Bull River, Perry and Laura Solomon repeat what has become a familiar routine over the last eight months.

Bundled in waterproof coveralls, winter coats and stocking caps, the couple boards their 21-foot Carolina Skiff – the same vessel Perry’s late father used to lead dolphin-viewing tours around Tybee Island – at Savannah Boathouse Marina on a cold January afternoon.

Laura pushes away from the dock, cueing her husband and business partner to open the throttle. The skiff skips along the choppy river beneath a brilliant blue sky.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Savannah Morning News

