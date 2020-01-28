NAMI Honors Meat Industry Hall of Fame Inductees at 2020 IPPE

ATLANTA, GA – The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) today announced three members were inducted into the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for 2019 as part of the schedule of events at the 2020 International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE). This annual event honors individuals whose vision, skill and dedication have shaped and sustained the meat and poultry industry as the leading sector of North American food production.

“The incoming Hall of Fame Class of 2019 is a reflection of the talented, innovative, and dedicated leaders who have worked tirelessly to ensure the continued strength and growth of the meat and poultry industry,” said NAMI President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “These individuals have set the highest standards of service, professionalism and ethics, and their work is an example that other industry professionals should seek to emulate.”

This year’s inductees include Morris Burger, Chairman of the Board and President of Burgers’ Smokehouse, John Harris, Chairman/Owner of Harris Ranch and Robert Rebholtz Jr, President and CEO, Agri Beef.

To qualify for nomination to the Hall of Fame, candidates must have contributed significant innovation, achieved notable business success or otherwise positively impacted their organization, institution or larger industry segment. In addition, the nominees chosen for induction must have undertaken noteworthy community service or philanthropy during their careers and upon retirement.

For more information about the Hall of Fame and the ceremony, click here.

