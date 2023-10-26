Niman Ranch Welcomes Jake Fazio as Vice President of Retail Sales

Veteran sales leader joins premier Certified Humane® meat brand to grow and support independent family farmers, sustainable agriculture

WESTMINSTER, Col. – Niman Ranch, the pioneering leader in humanely and sustainably raised pork, beef and lamb, today announced the appointment of Jake Fazio to the position of vice president of retail sales. In this role, Jake will lead Niman Ranch’s top performing sales team overseeing retail and e-commerce. Niman Ranch is the premier nationwide provider of premium natural meats that are raised by independent family farmers with no antibiotics or added hormones—ever.

“Jake started his career as a butcher and has worked his way up over the past 20 years to become one of the very best sales leaders in the natural meats space,” said Chris Oliviero, general manager of Niman Ranch. “He has a proven track record of significant premium, branded product growth across multiple protein categories in both food service and retail.”

Jake is joining Niman Ranch at a time of rising demand for premium, high-welfare proteins thanks to both consumer interest in claims-based meats and policies like California’s Proposition 12 and Massachusetts’ Question 3. Niman Ranch is well positioned to meet this demand as the leader in crate-free pork production and humane animal care.

Jake brings over two decades of sales experience to Niman Ranch, most recently with Vero Foods which includes the brands True Story, Fork in the Road, Courage Production and Heritage Foods. Prior to Vero, he spent more than ten years with Coleman Natural overseeing West Coast sales and driving double digit growth in its Organic and No Antibiotics Ever programs annually as well as successfully launching new claims-based products, including non-GMO certification.

Jake is an accomplished leader, building sales teams from the ground up that together have supported successful product launches and program growth, adeptly using market trends and consumer insights to not only place the product but help customers drive sales.

“I’m proud to join the Niman Ranch team, a brand I have long admired for its commitment to quality, animal welfare and family farmers,” Jake shared. He joins Kay Cornelius as Niman Ranch’s sales leadership, with Kay overseeing the brand’s food service portfolio.

Jake received his bachelor’s degree from Grossmont College and launched his career in the meat industry working as a retail supervisor and meat department manager in grocers throughout Northern California, including Andronico’s, Ralphs, Albertsons and local independent retailers.

Niman Ranch is a community of more than 600 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise pork, beef and lamb traditionally, humanely and sustainably to deliver the Finest-Tasting Meat in the World®. Niman Ranch is the largest farmer and rancher network in North America to be Certified Humane®. The protein of choice for America’s most celebrated chefs, Niman Ranch is also the premier option for discerning home cooks looking for meats Raised with Care®, with no antibiotics or added hormones—ever. Follow Niman Ranch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.