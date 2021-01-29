Old Trapper Announces 2021 Sponsorship of Inside College Basketball on the CBS Sports Network

FOREST GROVE, ORE. – As 2021 college basketball heats up this month, Old Trapper announces the premium beef jerky brand is sponsoring this year’s season. As part of the sponsorship, Old Trapper is also presenting sponsor of CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) Night of the Week on Wednesday Nights leading up to March Madness.

The CBS Sports Network is a multi-platform media brand and includes collegesports.com and a network of websites operated for the athletic departments of 215 colleges and universities. The 2021 college basketball season begins in early January and runs through mid to late February depending on how the game schedule develops due to Covid-19 restrictions and impact.

As part of the 2021 sponsorship, Old Trapper beef jerky will be spotlighted in custom Player of the Game features in live college basketball games on the CBS sports network. These features will run throughout the regular season and bracket week leading up to March Madness Selection Sunday.

“This is the fourth year that we have been a key sponsor of college basketball on the CBS Sports Network and we are happy to once again be supporting college teams with our robust line-up of the highest quality, most delicious beef jerky around,” explains Robert Leary, Marketing Director of Old Trapper. “This has become an annual opportunity for us to support athletes and connect with college basketball fans who are some of the most dedicated consumers of our beef jerky. We are happy to have introduced several new varieties and sizes over the past year which are a perfect high protein snack option while watching games this season. We really enjoy working with CBSSN and are excited for the 2021 games.”

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50 years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit http://www.OldTrapper.com.