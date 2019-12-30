On National Bacon Day, Learn More from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service About its Growing Popularity

National Bacon Day is Dec. 30, but many Americans celebrate this tasty slice of life on most days — and in more ways than ever before.

According to the National Pork Board, U.S. consumption of bacon increased 2.4% from 2001 to 2013, with Americans consuming about 1.1 billion servings of bacon annually.

Bacon makes it better

Pork belly, the cut of meat that produces bacon, is found on 8.7% of U.S. menus, a 59% increase in the number of restaurants serving products from the cut since 2014. Bacon is estimated to be served at seven of every 10 U.S. restaurants.

