Perdue Farms Delivers 40,000 Pounds of Nutritious Chicken to Help Food Bank of the Albermarle Feed Food Insecure Neighbors

Salisbury, Md. — As part of a commitment to end food insecurity in its communities, Perdue Farms has donated 40,000 pounds of chicken products to the Food Bank of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City, N.C., to help feed food insecure children and families. The Food Bank of the Albemarle is celebrating 40 years of serving its neighbors across 15 counties in northeast North Carolina.

The donation – the equivalent of 33,000 meals – is part of the Perdue’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors® program to improve quality of life and build strong communities.

“This gift of nutritious protein comes at a time when families continue to struggle with putting meals on their tables,” said Liz Reasoner, executive director of the Food Bank of the Albemarle. “For years, Perdue Farms has been a tremendous partner in our ability to alleviate the hardships of those struggling with food insecurity. Together, we are providing wholesome meals and delivering a little hope to our neighbors.”

Nearly 42,000 people in northeast North Carolina do not have regular access to enough food for a healthy, active lifestyle, including one in four children or 23 percent of the population, according to the food bank.

“At Perdue, we are committed to doing our part to ease the burden of hunger in our communities, especially here in northeast North Carolina amid these uncertain economic times,” said Bill See, senior manager of community relations for Perdue Farms. “We’re proud to continue our support of the Food Bank of the Albermarle and ease the burden for our neighbors in the region.”

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company’s second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef, and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

About Food Bank of the Albemarle

The Mission of the Food Bank is to fight hunger and poverty in our 15-county service area in northeast North Carolina. We are a regional clearinghouse for the collection and distribution of food and grocery items to over 100 non-profit and faith-based organizations for 155 food programs, and to individuals needing assistance. For more information call (252) 335-4035 or visit www.afoodbank.org.