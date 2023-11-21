Perdue Farms Delivers Truckloads of Chicken to Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and Virginia Peninsula Food Bank

SALISBURY, MARYLAND — Perdue Farms is delivering two truckloads of nutritious no antibiotics ever chicken to the 27th annual Mayflower Marathon Food and Fund Drive in support of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore (FSVES) and Virginia Peninsula Foodbank (VPFB). The donation of 30,000 pounds of chicken represents the equivalent of 25,000 meals to help the food banks serve those struggling with food insecurity.

“We are incredibly grateful for Perdue Farms’ generous protein donation in support of the Mayflower Marathon,” said Christopher Tan, President and CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “This substantial contribution will play a crucial role in ensuring that families in need have access to healthy protein this Thanksgiving. We believe that partnerships like these are the cornerstone of impactful community support, and Perdue Farms’ dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of others is both inspiring and appreciated. Together, we are working towards a hunger-free holiday season for all.”

The Mayflower Marathon is an around-the-clock food and fund drive that kicks off Friday, November 17 at 5:30 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 19. The event is sponsored by FM99 and 106.9 The Fox. Visit the FSVES or VPFB web sites to learn about ways to support the food and fund drive.

“We are thrilled to receive this significant food donation of healthy protein from Perdue Farms that will go directly to our neighbors in need throughout the greater Peninsula during the holiday season,” said Karen Joyner, Chief Executive Officer of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. “Our foodbank is currently seeing a 35% increase in visits to our partner agency food pantries and Mobile Food Pantry Program sites, illustrating that this contribution will make a tremendous impact during a time of greater need. Thank you to Perdue Farms for strengthening our food inventory and our capacity to offer nutritious, much-requested protein items to those experiencing food insecurity this holiday season. Through this contribution, our neighbors will certainly feel the comfort and hope that comes from having a healthy meal.”

Perdue’s donations are part of the company’s Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors® outreach to improve quality of life and build strong communities.

“As a food company, we’re committed to fighting hunger in the communities we call home and beyond. We’re pleased to join the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank to help provide meals to some of our most vulnerable neighbors through this effort,” said Bill See, senior manager of community relations for Perdue Farms.

Since 2000, Perdue Farms has donated more than 92 million pounds of protein — the equivalent of more than 77 million meals — to the Feeding America network of affiliated food banks of which the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and Virginia Peninsula Foodbank are valued partners. Perdue was one of the first meat companies to implement a formal program of ongoing donations of perishable protein products, creating a model for other companies to follow.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company’s second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef, and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.