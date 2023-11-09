Perdue, Maryland Food Bank and McCormick & Company Partnered for “A Day of Delivering Hope”

Salisbury, MD — Two iconic Maryland companies, Perdue Farms and McCormick & Company, a global leader in flavor, joined the Maryland Food Bank and other partners* today in “A Day of Delivering Hope” to deliver nutritious meals to 5,200 individuals and families struggling with food insecurity on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

“At Perdue, we are passionate about our efforts to help alleviate hunger in our communities, especially here in our home state,” said Kevin McAdams, CEO of Perdue Farms. “It’s gratifying to see what we can accomplish together with like-minded partners like McCormick and the Maryland Food Bank to bring some hope to our neighbors and raise awareness of this important issue ahead of the holiday season.”

Volunteers from Perdue and McCormick and others packed 5,200 meal kits at the Maryland Food Bank’s Eastern Shore facility in Salisbury, which will distribute the meals to neighbors in need across the Shore’s eight counties. The meal kits include PERDUE® no-antibiotics-ever chicken marinated with McCormick’s Old Bay® seasoning, McCormick’s Zatarain’s® rice, tomato sauce, a vegetable seasoned with McCormick’s All-Purpose Himalayan Pink Salt with Black Pepper and Garlic, and Mason Dixie cheddar biscuits.

The collaborative partnership aligns with Perdue’s Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors® outreach focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities, McCormick’s commitment to doing what’s right for its communities, and the food bank’s mission to feed people, strengthen communities, and end hunger for more Marylanders.

“McCormick is proud to work alongside Perdue Farms and our longtime partner, the Maryland Food Bank, to help provide for food insecure Marylanders across the Eastern Shore,” said Brendan Foley, President and CEO of McCormick & Company. “For over 130 years, McCormick has brought people together across the table and around the world to create happier, healthier lives. Coming together with two iconic Maryland companies to bring A Day of Delivering Hope to life underscores our commitment to doing what’s right for the communities where we live, work, and operate, especially for those in need.”

The Maryland Food Bank estimates that up to two million Marylanders may face food insecurity this holiday season – that’s one in three residents who don’t have regular access to healthy meals. Food insecurity is on the rise due to a combination of factors, including the end of pandemic-era benefits, lingering inflation, and high food prices that continue to hit consumers hard.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Perdue and McCormick for this donation of delicious meals that will no doubt make this holiday season a truly special and memorable one for families across the Eastern Shore,” said Carmen Del Guercio, the Maryland Food Bank’s President & CEO.

*The “A Day of Delivering Hope” initiative was also supported by the Research Chef’s Association, Mason Dixie®, Paris Foods, the St. Michael’s Community Center, Pactive Evergreen, International Paper, Illes, and Cryopak.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company’s second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef, and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

About McCormick & Company

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Stubb’s, OLD BAY, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About The Maryland Food Bank

The Maryland Food Bank is a nonprofit hunger-relief organization dedicated to feeding people, strengthening communities, and ending hunger for more Marylanders by partnering with local organizations from the western mountains to the Eastern Shore. The food bank’s statewide network of food assistance brings enough resources together to provide more than 111,000 meals every day (over 40 million meals annually) to hungry children, seniors, veterans, and hard-working families, meeting the immediate needs of hungry Marylanders while simultaneously working to create pathways out of hunger. To learn more about the Maryland Food Bank, visit www.mdfoodbank.org.