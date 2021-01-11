Pre Brands Wins Patent for Innovative Packaging System/Method Display

CHICAGO- Pre® Brands, a leading provider of 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef and the leading brand of steak in the grass-fed and organic category, announced the company has been granted United States Patent No. 10,874,126 by the US Patent Office for a packaging system/method for displaying fresh meat. The Patent issued on December 29, 2020. The US Patent joins the family of patents obtained around the world including in Australia, Canada, Japan, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany for this novel packaging.

This significant, proprietary fresh meat packaging system/display method was introduced to the market in 2016 upon the launch of Pre Brands. Pre Brands’ packaging is the first packaging to allow for a 100% transparent, 360-degree view of meat with an easy-peel vacuum seal for freshness that is attached to chipboard to offer vertical merchandising billboard at shelf within the food category.

Consumers have embraced the benefits of fully inspecting all Pre Brands cuts and grounds at point of purchase, and the at-home convenience of safely opening Pre Brands packaging without use of any sharp instruments. Likewise, customers are recognizing the benefits of distributing Pre. Specifically, grass-fed, and organic beef sales are consistently higher and grow faster, with no private label cannibalization, when Pre Brands is distributed. As an example, in November, customers distributing Pre grew grass-fed and organic beef segment dollar sales +45% vs YAG, +19 ppts higher than total grocery customers.

“This patent is an enormous acknowledgment of Pre Brands market leadership and innovation in the fresh beef category. Pre’s patented, proprietary packaging system delights consumers in home, is preferred by shoppers in store, and delivers meaningful grass-fed and organic segment consumption and margin advantages to customers,” said Kevin Ponticelli, President and CEO, Pre Brands.

“In a commodity category, brands need to earn the consumers’ trust and deliver value every day. Based on in-market performance, Pre Brands is clearly delivering to both consumers and customers’ expectations, with sales growth exceeding 100% through first nine months of the year,” continued Ponticelli.

Pre is currently available nationwide at grocery stores, e-commerce/delivery, and club stores including select Albertson/Safeway divisions (Acme & Jewel), Mariano’s, Price Chopper, Heinen’s, HyVee, Shoprite, Meijer, Amazon Fresh and select BJ’s. For more details, visit eatpre.com.

About Pre® Brands

Pre® Brands is a provider of 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef and the leading brand of steak in the grass-fed category. Pre offers great-tasting, high-quality beef, and lamb with absolute transparency from pasture to package to plate. Farmed in the lush pastures of Australia and New Zealand, Pre meat is 100% grass-fed and grass-finished in accordance with the strictest standards in the world. For more information, visit http://www.eatpre.com or follow @eatpre on Facebook and Instagram.