It’s Ready, Steady, Go … for Recycled Content and the Plastic Packaging Tax

The Plastic Packaging Tax is almost upon us in the UK, and affected businesses will soon have to pay the penalties or meet the material requirements.

The tax on the production and import of plastic packaging with less than 30% PCR (post-consumer recycled content) comes into force on April 1, 2022.

To meet the growing demand, global flexible packaging and lidding films supplier KM Packaging has launched PCR product solutions across the following ranges:

K Peel

Offering greater convenience with peelable lidding films.

Offering greater convenience with peelable lidding films. K Foil

The perfect partner for aluminium trays.

The perfect partner for aluminium trays. K Seal

A secure packaging solution that reduces the risk of leaks.

All of the product specifications that contain PCR (derived from mechanical processes) meet the minimum of 30% content required to avoid the tax.

KM can, therefore, provide customers with a comprehensive offering to meet their PCR requirements. The range of products has both peelable and weld seal PET PCR lidding films. And there are solutions suitable for sealing to CPET, Mono CPET, APET, RPET, PP, and foil trays (uncoated and lacquered).

In addition, antifog is available, and the PCR films are vegan-suitable.

Designed for recyclability

The mechanical PCR lidding film grades from KM Packaging are all suitable for chilled and “remove before heating” applications.

Another benefit is that most of KM’s PCR products are classed as 95%+ mono material specifications and are designed for recyclability.

Under current legislation, the lidding film experts can also offer chemically-derived PCR solutions in their K Peel and K Foil ranges suitable for microwave and oven heating. However, chemically-derived PCR solutions will not provide any tax relief. It’s understood this is under review.

The Plastic Packaging Tax is to be charged at a rate of £200 per tonne, and it is believed that some businesses may initially consider that to be more cost-effective than investing in PCR for their packaging.

However, the actions of competitors, customer preferences, and corporate sustainability goals will also be influential factors when businesses in the UK and global markets consider the value of using PCR in their packaging.

About KM Packaging

At KM Packaging, we deliver reliable packaging solutions for the produce, ambient, chilled and frozen convenience food markets as well as for confectionery and snacks. Offering one of the most comprehensive ranges of lidding films available on the global market today, we work closely with customers to find the right packaging solution to ensure their products are protected, presented, and preserved.

For further details, please contact

KM Packaging on +44 (0) 1832 274 944

Email: contact@kmpack.co.uk

Website: www.kmpackaging.com