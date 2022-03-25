National Fisheries Institute Statement on Reinstatement of Tariff Exclusions

WASHINGTON, DC — The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) is pleased to have helped lead the effort to reduce costs for its members and promote free and fair trade through the reduction of tariffs.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s decision to reinstate previously expired exclusions on fisheries products will not only benefit American workers throughout the seafood value chain but also will help make the healthiest animal protein on the planet more available and affordable. This is ultimately a tax cut for American families, at a time of significant supply chain and inflationary challenges.

NFI continues to advocate for responsible trade policies that directly benefit American seafood workers and the American consumers who depend on those workers for a reliable supply of nutritious seafood.

Robert DeHaan

Vice President, Government Affairs

National Fisheries Institute