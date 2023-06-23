Resumption of Activities at The Drummondville Bacon Factory: Olymel is Pleased with the End of the Strike and a Massive Vote in Favor of an Agreement

OLYMEL Meat & Poultry June 23, 2023

ST-HYACINTHE, QC – Olymel management is delighted with the prospect of a resumption of operations at its bacon plant in Drummondville after a vote by the 427 unionized employees (CSN) of this establishment this afternoon in favor of a proposed settlement by the conciliator in the file, a settlement that had also received the approval of the employer party following a strike that had been going on since May 26. The union members gathered in assembly approved the proposal by a vote of 93.6%, a rate that will allow a serene resumption of plant operations from the beginning of next week, after verification of the availability of the raw material  (pork bellies). The company, which is confident of being able to once again serve its customers with top-quality bacon products, believes that the improvements contained in this new agreement will be a positive factor for the work climate, as well as for hiring and retention of employees.

Olymel management would like to acknowledge the efforts of the conciliator from the Ministère du Travail, Ms. Diane Larouche, as well as the involvement of members of the union leadership and the workers in finding common ground that satisfies all parties.

ABOUT OLYMEL

Olymel is Canada’s leader in the production, processing and distribution of pork and poultry meats. The company has made feeding the world its mission, which it pursues passionately with products of impeccable quality. It employs over 13,000 people and has production and processing facilities in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick. Its annual sales reach $4.5 billion. The company markets its products mainly under the Olymel, Lafleur, Flamingo, La Fernandière, Pinty’s, Tour Eiffel and F. Ménard brands.

