Sales of Organic Chicken Worldwide is Likely to Cross $7.5B by End of 2028

The organic chicken market is likely to witness a notable shift from traditional selling to chain stores and online selling channels. Manufacturers can leverage the strength of retail chain stores to establish brand visibility in a bid to enhance sales. Moreover, online stores are also expected to gain significant traction as manufactures can tap remote consumers and enhance their sales funnel.

Fact.MR reveals that the sales of organic chicken via chain stores are likely to grow at a meteoric CAGR of 14.7% in terms of value during the period of forecast, 2018-2028. However, sales of organic chicken through direct sales are estimated to surpass other channels, says the report.

Demand for organic chicken is likely to spearhead across various countries on the back of increasing demand for organic food products as opposed to traditional products.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Fact.MR