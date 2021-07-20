ShopRite Introduces Exclusive Bowl & Basket Fresh Chicken Line

Keasbey, NJ – ShopRite today announced the launch of its private label, all natural Bowl & Basket™ Fresh Chicken line. Whether shopping in store or online, shoppers can now enjoy over two dozen different kinds of high quality Bowl & Basket Fresh Chicken offerings such as breasts, thighs, fillets, wings, drumsticks – all at extremely budget-friendly prices.

ShopRite’s launch of Bowl & Basket™ Fresh Chicken marks a significant expansion of the supermarket’s private label poultry offerings in its fresh meats division. The expansive rollout demonstrates ShopRite’s continued commitment to offering its customers an ever-expanding assortment of high-quality products under its flagship private label brands, Bowl & Basket, Paperbird and Wholesome Pantry.

Available at ShopRite locations in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennslyvania, Maryland and Delaware, Bowl & Basket™ Fresh Chicken delivers the highest quality poultry offerings available, while also meeting heightened demand for added transparency and sustainability. The antibiotic, steriod and hormone-free chicken is part of Wakefern/ShopRite’s Animal Welfare and Animal Care Program, and is sourced in the USA.

“We’re excited to launch this new product in our stores, and build on our long tradition of offering our customers fresh, high-quality poultry at amazing prices,” said Roger Savoia, Vice President of the meat division at ShopRite. “We’re confident that this new line of chicken will become the new anchor brand of our fresh poultry portfolio.”

The launch of the brand will be supported by a robust omnichannel marketing campaign which will provide shoppers with additional guidance on meal planning, recipes and cooking tips hosted by the ShopRite’s dietitians across various social media platforms. Additionally, celebrity chefs Palak of @TheChutneyLife and Josh Capon of @ChefCapon, have partnered with ShopRite to create appealing content and buzz about the line.

Shoppers can find flavorful recipes available at ShopRite.com by visiting the The Recipe Shop. This free, recipe archive contains hundreds of cook-worthy chicken-based recipe ideas. Best of all, users can download recipes and ingredients directly into their ShopRite from Home shopping carts.

“Years in the making, the Bowl & Basket™ Fresh Chicken line will provide our customers with an easy, affordable way to create fast, tasty and healthy meals that they can feel good about serving their families,” said Pam Ofri, Director of Product Development and Operations, Own Brands at ShopRite. “We have listened carefully to our customers, and we know they want high-quality items, at the best possible value – and we’re committed to delivering on that promise.”

The launch of Bowl & Basket and Paperbird, first introduced in 2019, represents a bold and imaginative plan by the retailer to develop, expand and market ShopRite’s Own Brand portfolio – which now consists of thousands of products spanning the entire store, sold at all ShopRite locations and partner retailers across the Northeast.

For more information, Bowl & Basket™ Fresh Chicken visit; https://shop.shoprite.com/bowlandbasket

About ShopRite

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated nearly $50 million to food banks that support more than 2,200 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has donated $34 million to local organizations, hospitals and community groups. For more information, please visit www.shoprite.com