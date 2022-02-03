Skogen’s Festival Foods Welcomes Jeff Bruce as Meat Senior Director

Skogen’s Festival Foods recently appointed Jeff Bruce as meat senior director.

Bruce has over 20 years of retail experience, primarily in fresh food leadership with Safeway Foods, where he led multiple meat and seafood departments in Idaho and Washington. During his tenure with Safeway, Bruce led a 45-store team as meat and seafood merchandiser. He also was a buyer/merchandiser with Sysco, overseeing fresh seafood, dairy, bakery and dry grocery products. As meat and seafood director for Lucky’s Market, Bruce helped grow the company from six to 42 stores in about a dozen states over six years.

Most recently, Bruce was sales director of retail sales, national accounts, for Rocky Mountain Natural Meats in Colorado.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to our leadership team,” said Ken Wicker, senior vice president of fresh foods at Festival Foods. “Festival Foods is widely regarded throughout Wisconsin as the retailer with the best selection of high quality, sustainable meat and seafood. Jeff’s leadership experience and business acumen will take our company to the next level as we continue to grow our retail footprint in Wisconsin.”

“I’m proud to join Festival Foods, a growing retailer with a strong foundation in the industry and great associates who have an honest passion for serving our guests and each other,” Bruce said. “Food is part of everyone’s life, and I believe meat and seafood offer an opportunity to be a talking point of the dinner table. This is an ever-evolving, extremely competitive business and, in the end, it’s our people who make things happen. I’m excited to bond with my new team and differentiate our meat and seafood departments even further from our competitors in service, innovation, continuous improvement, cleanliness, value and freshness.”

To learn more about Skogen’s Festival Foods and its commitment to community involvement, please visit festfoods.com/about/community-involvement.