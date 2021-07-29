Slim Jim Teams up with Basketball Star Chris Boucher

MISSISSAUGA, ON – Canadians can expect to see more of Chris Boucher, a well-known professional basketball player, as he becomes the newest ambassador to sign with Slim Jim®. The brand, celebrated for its Snap into a Slim Jim® slogan, initiated an opportunity to partner with this well-known Canadian athlete after discovering he was an enthusiast of the snack.

“Slim Jim® has been one of my favourite snacks for as long as I can remember, so it’s really exciting to have an opportunity to partner with the brand,” said Chris Boucher, Canadian professional basketball player. “I always have Slim Jim® on hand, whether it’s at home or at practice, so I’m thrilled to work with them and bring the brand closer to my fans in Canada.”

The endorsement partnership includes the use of Boucher in advertising materials, including social media and in-store displays at retailers across the country.

“When we learned Chris’ love of Slim Jim®, we couldn’t wait to work with him,” said Andrea Stodart, Marketing Director for Snacks at Conagra Brands. “With the snacking industry continuously growing, we saw this opportunity as a game changer. We are so excited to partner with one of the greatest athletes in Canada and to reach the next generation of fans – fans of snacking and fans of the sport!”

The partnership brings an opportunity for further accelerated growth in Conagra’s Snacks portfolio. Conagra has a proven approach to innovating and growing brands through product innovation and snacks remain an opportunity for building incremental growth. Conagra plans to capitalize the demand within its recognizable snack line-up, with a particular focus on protein-based products.

Boucher is a St. Lucia-born, Montreal-bred player and well-known athlete across the country. Slim Jim® has partnered with this young and remarkable competitor to serve as a brand ambassador across Canada. Boucher will appear in promotions and advertising.

About Slim Jim®

The original go-to for slapping hunger around. This insanely-effective meat delivery system is more than up to the task. Flavours include Original, Mild and Hot AF. Each meat stick’s epic original flavour pleases that gigantic craving with a mouth-watering, savoury taste. Each Slim Jim® Giant stick offers a good source of protein, with 6g of protein per serving. These snacks are perfect for on the go and satisfy any urge for a delicious meaty treat. Snap into some bold, meaty, mouth-watering, legendary, one-handed, tremendous, stupendous, envy-producing, nostril-flaring, all-out sausagey goodness.