Certified American Grown is Honored to have Congressional Resolutions Introduced to Celebrate American Grown Flowers and Foliage Month

Washington, DC –Certified American Grown (CAG), the voice of American cut flower and foliage farmers is honored to receive the recognition and support of Congressional leaders for July’s celebration of American Grown Flowers and Foliage Month. Bi-partisan resolutions recognizing the contributions of American farms has been introduced in both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives.

In the Senate, Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), and Alex Padilla (D-CA) have expressed their support of the industry with the resolution introduction.

“The American flower and foliage industry consists of thousands of small businesses, responsible for tens of thousands of jobs. I’m happy to show support for the more than 16,000 floral businesses across our country with this resolution designating July as ‘American Grown Flower and Foliage Month’,” said Senator Feinstein.

Senator Sullivan noted, “During the month of July, we celebrate American Grown Flower Month and all of the Americans who bring them to us.”

In the House of Representatives, multiple representatives co-sponsored H. Res. 542 expressing support of American Grown Flowers and Foliage Month, including sponsor, Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA), and co-sponsors Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-ME), Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-WA), Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA), and Rep. Don Young (R-AK).

Rep. Carbajal spoke in support of the Resolution on the House floor noting, “Senator Feinstein and I introduced a resolution to designate July as American-Grown Flower and Foliage Month to encourage consumers to shop local and buy flowers with a certified American-grown label. By passing H. Res. 542, we will honor the beauty this industry brings to our homes year-round and help keep our American-grown flower industry prosperous.”

American Grown Flower and Foliage Month is an annual celebration of the domestic farming community highlighting the bounty grown on U.S. farms and the contributions they make to their employees, communities, the industry, and country more broadly. Celebrations have included online and digital inspiration sharing, in-store promotions at retailers around the country, and through events and activities at farms and other venues throughout the U.S.

“American Grown Flowers and Foliage Month is an important annual event to highlight our domestic cut flower and foliage farms work hard, every day throughout the year and in every state across the country,” said Camron King, Certified American Grown CEO & Ambassador. “The beautiful cut flowers and foliage that we as consumers enjoy are the product of a great deal of work, but it is all worth it. American cut flower and foliage farms are made of families, teams and communities that come together to supply us with the beauty we enjoy. It is important for us to support them by looking for the Certified American Grown seal and buying American, just as our elected leaders have encouraged us to do.”

About Certified American Grown. Certified American Grown (CAG) is a diverse community of cut flower and foliage farmers from across the United States. As the voice for domestic farms, CAG works towards sustainability and prosperity through a unified voice, effective advocacy, and strategic promotion. Certified American Grown flower and foliage farms participate in an independent, third-party supply-chain audit to verify both origin and assembly of the flowers and foliage grown. When it appears on bouquets, bunches, packaging or signage, the iconic brand mark instills consumer confidence in place of origin. For more information about Certified American Grown, visit americangrownflowers.org.