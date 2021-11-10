Southeastern Grocers Earns Two Salute to Excellence Awards from Private Label Manufacturers Association

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is proud to announce two of its private label products have won the 2021 Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) Salute to Excellence Award for new products.

SE Grocers Shelled Roasted Salted Pistachios claimed one of the Salute to Excellence awards this year. The protein snack food is sustainably grown by a family owned business in San Joaquin Valley, California and packs the perfect amount of flavor in every serving. SE Grocers Naturally Better Lamb also earned high remarks from PLMA, claiming the second win. The all-natural, free-range lamb is always fresh and naturally grass fed on Australia’s abundant pasturelands, delivering a mild tasting and naturally lean tender meat.

Gayle Shields, Vice President of Own Brands for Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we work diligently to provide private label products that deliver the best possible experience for our customers. We strive to create amazing, high-quality products at a great value to our customers, and we are thrilled that two of our products have been awarded the Salute of Excellence by Private Label Manufacturers Association.”

The lineup of SE Grocers brands offers customers the perfect balance of high-quality products at an affordable price on a variety of items from everyday staples to unique novelty items. With an array of award-winning products available to purchase at Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, customers can always expect an excellent experience at an incredible price. Plus, SEG offers a money back guarantee on all private label products – try it, love it or your money back.

PLMA Salute to Excellence awards has honored retailers for more than 30 years for innovations across a wide variety of categories.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.