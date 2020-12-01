Stryve Biltong Debuts the World’s Meatiest Gift

PLANO, Texas — Just in time for the holidays, Stryve, the all-natural, good-for-you meat snack, has debuted The World’s Meatiest Gift, the go-all-out holiday gift for the most obsessed, most dedicated meat-lover in your life.

Something the daily meat snacker has dared only dream of, The World’s Meatiest Gift is packed with over 100 pounds of air-dried, high-quality beef biltong, including 52 biltong slabs, 365 bags of sliced biltong and 365 biltong sticks. That’s one slab for every week of 2021, plus one bag of sliced and one stick for every day of the year!

The lucky recipient of this exclusive gift – that’s right, there’s only one – will enjoy a variety of Stryve’s mouthwatering biltong flavors, including Original, Cajun, Hickory, Mesquite BBQ, Teriyaki, Zesty Garlic, Hatch Green Chile, and Spicy Peri Peri. If you know someone who you affectionately refer to as “biltong’s biggest fan,” this premium, once-in-a-lifetime gift is priced at $1,500 and available for a limited time on Stryve.com.

Biltong is a delicious snack produced through a centuries old method for air-drying meat that originated in South Africa, and actually boasts more protein in every bite than traditional jerky. Crafted with 100% American beef, Stryve’s biltong is a delicious, good-for-you snack that’s high in protein with 0g sugar and made from nothing artificial.

For more information or to purchase Stryve’s World’s Meatiest Gift, visit www.stryve.com or follow on social at @StryveBiltong.

About Stryve

Founded by fitness and nutrition enthusiasts, Stryve Biltong is on a mission to help America snack better. In case you haven’t heard of it before, Biltong is a process for air-drying meat that originated centuries ago in South Africa. Biltong actually boasts more protein in every bite than traditional jerky. It is made simply – with beef, vinegar and spices – and served in slices, sticks or slabs. Stryve biltong comes in a variety of delicious flavors, including Original, Cajun, Hickory, Mesquite BBQ, Teriyaki, Zesty Garlic, Hatch Green Chile, and Spicy Peri Peri. Stryve is available on Stryve.com, Amazon and over 17,000 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada.