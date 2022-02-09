Stryve Foods Taps Core-Mark’s SmartStock Retail Distribution Building Platform

PLANO, Texas — Stryve Foods , Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) (“Stryve” or “the Company”), an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories, and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, and Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (“Core-Mark”), one of the largest marketers of fresh, food and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America, announced that Stryve has entered into an agreement with Core-Mark to join the industry-leading SmartStock® distribution building platform.

SmartStock is a guaranteed, full-service marketing program that leverages advanced data analytics and real-time insights to offer qualified Core-Mark customers key benefits of top category management, quality racks, and weekly in-store merchandising services to grow sales and profitability.



Stryve will be a key component of the meat snack offering and will have access to approximately 10,000 retail locations serviced by the program.



“SmartStock’s data driven analytics are proving to be an immediate boost to Stryve’s revenue per store performance, as we begin rolling out in Core-Mark’s 10,000 participating retail locations,” said Job Oblas, Co-Founder and CEO of Stryve. “Stryve Biltong and Vacadillos Carne Seca are seeing strong sales growth and market share results nationwide as we expand our retail distribution footprint. Distribution partners, such as Core-Mark, are turbocharging these efforts and we are pleased to see Stryve’s retail growth rates accelerating with the use of the SmartStock platform.”



About Core-Mark

Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of fresh, food and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Founded in 1888, Core-Mark, part of Performance Food Group’s family of companies, offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions in the U.S. and Canada. Core-Mark services traditional convenience stores, grocers, drug stores, mass merchants, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. For more information, please visit www.core-mark.com.

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is an emerging healthy snacking and food company that manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products that Stryve believes can disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods.

Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar*, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites and through the Amazon platform.

For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

* All Stryve Biltong and Vacadillos products contain zero grams of added sugar, with the exception of the Chipotle Honey flavor of Vacadillos, which contains one gram of sugar per serving.