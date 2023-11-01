The Giant Company to Donate 15,000 Turkeys to Help Feed Families In Need this Thanksgiving

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company announced it will donate a record number of 15,000 Thanksgiving turkeys to food banks and community partners in the Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia communities it serves.

“Since 1923, The GIANT Company has been committed to helping its communities eliminate hunger year-round, but it’s especially important this time of the year to ensure that everyone can enjoy a warm holiday meal with their loved ones,” said John Ruane, president, The GIANT Company. “This year’s donations will deliver more than 125,000 servings of protein to families while creating moments to connect around the table.”

Turkeys will be donated to nearly 40 local food banks and community partners across its footprint. The GIANT Company team members will once again volunteer at food banks packing hunger relief boxes and organizing and restocking shelves in advance of the busy holiday season.

“We are extremely grateful for corporate partners like The GIANT Company for all they do in support of our work to feed the hungry in Berks and Schuylkill counties,” said David Delozier, chief development officer, Helping Harvest. “Together with their generous gifts and volunteer support we are able to make a difference for thousands of children, families, and seniors in our region.”

Customers are also invited to join efforts to combat local food insecurity this November. From Nov. 10 through Nov. 23, customers can also donate free turkey certificates at the register in-store to a local food bank. In addition, customers can purchase reusable bags to benefit Feeding America®.

For more information on the turkey redemption program, including how to donate your turkey certificate, visit giantfoodstores.com/pages/free-turkey-earn.

