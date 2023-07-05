The Giant Company Kicks Off 100th Anniversary Celebration With Launch of Make a Difference Challenge

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company announced it is counting down to its 100th anniversary by growing its legacy of supporting those who matter most: team members, customers, and the communities it serves. To kick off the celebration, The GIANT Company is launching its Make a Difference Challenge, a new initiative focused on supporting communities through nonprofit organizations whose work has a direct impact on creating a future that promotes healthier people and a healthier planet.

“From our humble beginnings in 1923 as a two-man butcher shop to growing into a leading grocer, The GIANT Company connects families, whether it’s for special celebrations, quick meals on the go, or gathering for a weeknight dinner around the table,” said John Ruane, interim president, The GIANT Company. “As we thought about the best way to celebrate our 100th anniversary, it kept coming back to those who’ve helped us get here and to those who help make The GIANT Company the incredibly special place it is, our team members, customers, and community partners. Putting them at the center of our anniversary was the natural choice, because without them, we wouldn’t be marking this incredible milestone in our company history.”

True to its century-long commitment to the communities it serves, The GIANT Company is making philanthropy a cornerstone of its anniversary celebration by investing in their futures. During the anniversary celebration, the company will build on its legacy by making several financial and product donations and participating in various volunteer activities. All donations will support the company’s purpose of connecting families for a better future by taking actionable steps to eliminate hunger, change children’s lives, heal the planet, promote wellbeing and foster a culture of inclusion and belonging.

From now through July 30, non-profit organizations located in the company’s footprint will be able to submit a proposal outlining how their unique program would enhance their community and lives of those they serve. Proposals will undergo a preliminary review by a panel of judges made up of team members, and finalists will be invited to present their project live later this year for their chance to win a grant from The GIANT Company, with $500,000 available for participants. For additional information and details, visit https://go.giantfoodstores.com/make-a-difference-challenge.

In addition, over the coming months leading up to its anniversary on October 4, The GIANT Company will also celebrate its more than 35,000 team members, customers, and community partners in a variety of ways.

Team members will be celebrated throughout the anniversary season, with special team member-only discounts, events, in-store celebrations, a limited-edition t-shirt, and be highlighted for their contributions to The GIANT Company through various storytelling opportunities.

Later this year, the company will thank customers with four weeks of special sales and promotions. With items from across the aisles including everyday favorites and new launches, the special prices will underscore the company’s longstanding commitment to value. In addition, members of Choice Rewards® will enjoy additional special savings through personalized offers.

In addition to its Make a Difference Challenge, the company will involve many of its key partners, including regional food banks, local children’s hospitals, and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, in its celebrations. The GIANT Company will present anniversary gifts to partners that embody its purpose of connecting families for a better future and to help them each continue their important work. Among the first gifts, a $250,000 donation to Philabundance to support its summer meal program for school age children and $25,000 to No More Secrets Mind Body and Spirit Inc. to support the health and well-being of girls and women across Philadelphia.

For additional information on The GIANT Company’s community impact efforts, visit https://giantfoodstores.com/pages/our-purpose.

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table®, the omnichannel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and New Jersey. With more than 35,000 talented team members supporting 193 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and over 180 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.