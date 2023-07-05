The GIANT Company Honors Team Members During Launch of 100th Anniversary Celebration

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company recently launched the countdown to its 100th anniversary, bringing together nearly 2,000 team members to celebrate the company’s legacy and growth during a business meeting last week at The GIANT Center in Hershey, Pa. While there, 21 team members were recognized for their outstanding commitments to the company and their efforts to connect families for a better future.

“The GIANT Company wouldn’t be celebrating 100 years without the dedication of our team members to serve our customers, our communities, and each other,” said John Ruane, interim president, The GIANT Company. “We are proud to honor these outstanding leaders who every day live and bring to life our purpose of connecting families.”

The award recipients include:

Department Manager of the Year Awards, awarded to department managers in each division who consistently enhance the customer’s shopping experience, drive incremental sales, unit growth, and profitability, while building strong teams. Honorees include: Chad Kiessling, produce & floral manager, Williamsport, Pa.; Kevin Miles, produce & floral manager, Wynnewood, Pa.; Sabrina Reimold, meat & seafood manager, Hazleton, Pa.; Brian Johnson, meat & seafood manager, East Stroudsburg, Pa.; Greg Governor, deli manager, Dubois, Pa.; Mary Colon, deli manager, West Grove, Pa.; Susan Scharf, bakery manager, Gettysburg, Pa.; Meyer Keeler, bakery manager, Philadelphia, Pa.; Joshua Budd, grocery manager, Berryville, Va.; and Melissa Miller, grocery manager, Broomall, Pa.

Assistant Store Manager of the Year Awards, recognized assistant store managers in each division who consistently generate sales and unit growth, enhance the customer shopping experience, manage compliance expectations, and lead by demonstrating company values. Award winners include: Lori Treaster, fresh assistant store manager, Lewistown, Pa.; Lou Mandrack, fresh assistant store manager, Pottstown, Pa.; Amy Titus, center store assistant store manager, Hazleton, Pa.; Frank Arena, center store assistant store manager, Kennett Square, Pa.; Paul Funk, customer experience assistant store manager, Columbia, Pa.; and Jessica Lees, customer experience assistant store manager, Coplay, Pa.

E-commerce Facility Manager of the Year Award was awarded to Sean Michael, Lancaster, Pa. for best demonstrating operational excellence and living the company’s values, bringing them to life by actively engaging its customers and team members.

E-commerce Assistant Facility Manager of the Year Award was awarded to Tara Waddell, Philadelphia, Pa. for consistently generating sales and order growth and leading continual improvement to enhance the customer’s shopping experience, while leading their team through company values.

Pharmacy Manager of the Year Awards, awarded to a pharmacy manager in each division who consistently generates pharmacy sales and script count, drives immunization growth, enhances the customer’s shopping experience, manages compliance expectations, and leads by demonstrating company values. Recipients included Misty Hersh, Enola, Pa. and Justin Thornton, Langhorne, Pa.

The GIANT Company will honor its 100th anniversary through a multi-month celebration rooted in its purpose of connecting families for a better future, honoring its team members, customers, and the communities it serves. Additional information regarding the company’s anniversary is available at https://giantfoodstores.com/pages/the-giant-company-kicks-off-100th-anniversary.

###

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table®, the omnichannel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and New Jersey. With more than 35,000 talented team members supporting 193 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and over 180 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.