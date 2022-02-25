The Giant Company Enhances Online Grocery Offerings For Giant Direct And Martin’s Direct Customers

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company is introducing enhancements to its online grocery offerings for GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct customers who choose to pickup their groceries at a GIANT or MARTIN’S store. Starting today, The GIANT Company has eliminated the order minimum and pickup fee.

“With today’s customers having more choices than ever before, it’s critical that we continue taking steps to differentiate our online shopping experience,” said Matt Simon, vice president of brand experience, The GIANT Company. “Not only do these enhancements accelerate our omnichannel strategy, but they also provide our GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct customers with greater convenience and value, uniquely positioning The GIANT Company as the online grocer of choice.”

The enhancements announced today are the latest investments made by the company in support of its growing e-commerce business. Last November, The GIANT Company opened its new, state-of-the-art GIANT Direct E-commerce Fulfillment Center in Philadelphia to serve more customers in Philadelphia – and for the first time in its 98-year history – in southern New Jersey.

In addition, to bring even more online options to busy customers, the company partners with Instacart to provide GIANT Instant Delivery and MARTIN’S Instant Delivery which provides convenient delivery of essential grocery items in as fast as 30 minutes. And last month, The GIANT Company announced the launch of Ship2Me by GIANT and Ship2Me by MARTIN’S, giving customers access to an expanded assortment within traditional grocery categories and beyond all delivered directly to one’s home.

The GIANT Company has more than 175 pickup locations and customers across 90% of the company’s footprint have access to online grocery ordering and delivery services.

