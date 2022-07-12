SpartanNash Celebrates Five Years of Fast Lane Online Shopping with Special Deals, Donations and Prizes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) announced today that guests can use its Fast Lane online shopping platform to enjoy online-only savings from July 10 to July 19. These savings will be offered to celebrate the well-loved program’s fifth anniversary of delivering the ingredients for a better life through curbside grocery pickup and home delivery services.

Anniversary perks will include deals on select items, including summer staples such as meat, potato chips and strawberries, discounted gas and 20% off all Our Family® products. Each Fast Lane shopper will also have the opportunity to win a 2022 Sea-Doo Spark Trixx jet ski.

To make an even bigger impact, Our Family will donate 20% of all proceeds from Our Family products purchased on Fast Lane to a local non-profit organization during the anniversary celebration.

Fast Lane, which saves guests an average of two hours of grocery shopping time per week, provides a convenient online shopping option for shoppers at select Family Fare locations and all D&W Fresh Market, Family Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket, Forest Hills Foods and Ada Fresh Market locations. Fast Lane personal shoppers are extensively trained to go the extra mile, seeking out substitutions when needed, looking for the best dates and freshest products and accounting for customer personalization requests.

“Fast Lane is part of an ongoing effort to stay ahead of evolving consumer shopping preferences, whether in-store or through curbside pickup or delivery,” said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Amy McClellan. “This anniversary celebration is our way of thanking those who have participated in Fast Lane throughout the years, but also welcoming new members who may want to try it for the first time.”

Since its launch in 2017, Fast Lane continues to be optimized to meet consumer needs with enhancements such as GPS-location technology, at-home delivery, the ability to clip digital coupons instantly and orders that are ready in as few as two hours.

To participate in Fast Lane, guests can pay a minimal fee each time they order or get a Fast Lane subscription (available for $49 per year) that includes free, unlimited curbside pickup, half-off delivery, exclusive monthly bonus savings on products across the store, and extra fuel discounts.

Order from the Fast Lane program for delivery or curbside pickup at shopthefastlane.com.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company’s own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. To support its distribution business, the Company operates a strategically developed network of large-scale distribution facilities and a nationwide transportation fleet. In addition, the Company owns and operates 148 supermarkets – primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market – and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.