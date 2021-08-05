The Giant Company Now Accepting SNAP Benefits for Online Grocery Shopping in PA

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company today announced Pennsylvania customers who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will now be able to shop online for both grocery pickup and delivery via GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct using their Pennsylvania EBT ACCESS card.

“Making sure the communities we serve have access to nutritious food is at the core of who The GIANT Company is and central to our purpose of connecting families for a better future,” said Matt Simon, vice president of brand experience, The GIANT Company. “Now, customers who participate in SNAP can enjoy the convenience of online shopping, while still receiving the same low prices and maximizing their SNAP benefits for the food they need to share a healthy meal with their family.”

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, 1.8 million people in the Commonwealth are currently on SNAP. People in eligible low-income households can obtain more nutritious diets with SNAP increasing their food purchasing power at grocery stores and supermarkets. Those who are eligible receive an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) ACCESS Card to make food purchases.

“Though we are beginning to emerge from the public health crisis, COVID-19 still remains a danger to many, especially because many SNAP recipients are older and may have chronic health conditions. The SNAP Online Purchasing pilot has given thousands of Pennsylvanians the ability to safely shop for fresh groceries and pantry staples during this health crisis,” said Acting Department of Human Services Secretary Meg Snead. “We are grateful that The GIANT Company has joined this program and we encourage SNAP recipients to take advantage of this convenience.”

Applications for SNAP and other public assistance programs can be submitted online at www.compass.state.pa.us. On-site County Assistance Office (CAO) services are also available if clients cannot access services through the COMPASS website, the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by calling the Customer Service Centers at 215-560-7226 for Philadelphia clients and 1-877-395-8930 for clients in all other counties.

To shop via GIANT Direct or MARTIN’S Direct, customers need to add their EBT Card, add their groceries to their online cart and then enter their PIN and pay for eligible items. SNAP benefits can only be utilized on specific food items, same requirements as when shopping in store. Minimum order values will not apply to SNAP users, but pickup and delivery fees will be applied to each order.

The GIANT Company plans to begin accepting SNAP benefits in the other three states where it operates stores, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, later this month.

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table®, the omni-channel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. A Great Place to Work™ certified company with more than 35,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and over 150 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.