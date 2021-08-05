Southeastern Grocers Offers “Try it, Love it, or Your Money Back” on More Than 8,000 Products

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is helping customers save with the grocer’s award-winning SE Grocers private label products that offer a guaranteed lower everyday price on more than 8,000 items.

Due to supply and demand effects from COVID-19, goods and services are at a 13-year high with prices continuing to rise each month[1]. With these lingering repercussions, customers are looking for more ways to save and with quality as good as or better than national brands. Paired with a significantly lower everyday price, the SE Grocers brand provides customers with the perfect balance of affordable, quality products at a great price.

Gayle Shields, Vice President of Pharmacy and Own Brands for Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, our associates and customers are at the focus of everything we do, which is why we continuously work to improve our offerings to provide the highest quality products at a great price. With more than 8,000 products available through our SE Grocers, Prestige, Essentials and Naturally Better product lines, we encourage our customers to try it, love it or get your money back.”

The award-winning line-up of SE Grocers brands offer customers savings on a variety of everyday products like paper towels, chips, cookies and baby food compared to national brand products. In fact, a recent SEG consumer survey revealed that 99% of customers perceive SE Grocers products as equal to or better than similar products from national brands.

SE Grocers also offers customers savings on indulgent original-recipe products under the SE Grocers Prestige label. With award-winning products like SE Grocers Prestige Raspberry Dark Chocolate Ice Cream, SE Grocers Apple Caramel Drizzle Pie and SE Grocers Naturally Better Organic Strawberry Preserves, customers can always expect an indulgent experience at an incredible price.

To provide customers with an additional incentive to try SE Grocers products, and to encourage a healthy start to the school year while giving back to the local community, SEG is matching each purchase of SE Grocers cereal with a donation of SE Grocers cereal to local Feeding America partner food banks. During the month of August, customers can purchase any one of the more than 20 SE Grocers cereals to participate and SEG will match the purchases, up to $50,000.

Additionally, Winn-Dixie customers can take part in further savings now through Aug. 10, in celebration of “Twinn Week,” the grocer’s official holiday of BOGOs. Customers can participate in the celebration by winning with savings on more than 1,000 BOGO items including many SE Grocers products. With so many BOGO opportunities at an incredible price, customers are encouraged to take part in the BOGO celebration and donate their free item to the store’s local food bank partner to help neighbors in need through the grocer’s buy one, give one donation initiative.

For additional savings, customers are encouraged to sign-up for the grocer’s loyalty program, which is powered through the Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie rewards apps and available for download in the app store. Ranked by Newsweek as one of the best supermarket programs in the country, the loyalty program recently launched “rewards Boosters” as a new means for customers to fast-track their way to savings with personalized offers in addition to the loyalty programs Mystery Bonus and Deal of the Week offers. SEG remains committed to its local communities and is dedicated to providing customers with the best products and services at incredible prices.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

