The GIANT Company awards $500,000 to local nonprofits in 100th anniversary Make a Difference Challenge

CARLISLE, Pa. – To celebrate its 100th anniversary, on Oct. 4, The GIANT Company awarded a total of $500,000 to 20 local non-profits as part of its Make a Difference Challenge. The challenge was designed to honor The GIANT Company’s legacy of giving back by supporting non-profit organizations whose work has a direct impact on creating a future that promotes healthier people and a healthier planet.

“Our community partners have always played a crucial role in making a difference in the local communities The GIANT Company has served for the past 100 years,” said John Ruane, president, The GIANT Company. “To recognize and to help move their projects forward is truly an honor, as together, we can help create healthier communities. Congratulations to the Make a Difference Challenge recipients, we can’t wait to see your aspirations become reality!”

The GIANT Company’s Make a Difference Challenge recipients include:

“A core value of The Caring Cupboard has always been innovation. As we look to offer additional possibilities to increase food access to our friends and neighbors, the Make a Difference Challenge allowed our team to dream a little,” said Shila Ulrich, executive director, The Caring Cupboard. “We are so humbled and honored the Make a Difference Challenge selected us as a finalist, as funds will be used to roll out a new mobile and delivery service to those who lack access to our facility. The GIANT Company is a shining example of what good can occur when collaboration happens – from food donations to this opportunity – and we’re so thankful.”

The GIANT Company awarded additional honorary awards at yesterday’s event: the People’s Choice Award, selected by the live audience, went to Chipping Hill Micro Farms; New Hope Ministries earned the Online Voter’s Choice Award, and The GIANT Company leadership team selected Sharing Excess for the GIANT Impact Award.

More than 75 non-profit organizations located in The GIANT Company’s footprint submitted a proposal outlining how their unique program would enhance their community and lives of those they serve. The final monetary awards were determined from a mix of online voting and live presentations to a panel of judges. For additional information and details, visit https://go.giantfoodstores.com/make-a-difference-challenge.

