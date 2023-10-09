Lineage Expands Facility Footprint in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS–Lineage, one of the world’s leading temperature-controlled industrial REITs and integrated solutions providers worldwide, today announced the opening of its newest facility in Lancaster, Texas. The addition of the Lancaster location in Dallas County highlights Lineage’s footprint in Texas, which now totals nearly 20 facilities spanning approximately 192 million cubic feet of capacity.

The 343,250-square-foot site at 4150 N. Dallas Avenue will address a range of customer needs and demands with more than 25,000 pallet positions and a user-friendly rack configuration that is designed to handle high SKU counts and intensive case-picking. Once fully operational, the new site will create more than 65 new jobs to support operations.

“We’re proud to announce the opening of our Lancaster site, an exciting new addition to our state-of-the-art network of facilities in the state of Texas,” said Brian Beattie, President of Lineage’s North America West operations. “Texas, more specifically Dallas, is a critical connecting point in the supply chain, and we’re thrilled to bring more innovative thinking and dynamic technology to this community to help optimize distribution, drive efficiencies, and minimize waste across our customers’ businesses.”

Lineage’s Lancaster location offers cross-docking, order management, case picking, EDI, redistribution, freight consolidation, managed transportation, trans-loading, drop trailers, and an on-site generator.

The addition of the Lancaster facility strengthens Lineage’s expansive network in Texas, which currently includes 18 sites in key cities like Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, McAllen and San Antonio. Lineage’s location in Sunnyvale, which was announced in 2018, is one of the most innovative facilities in the Company’s network and features patented automation and blast-freezing technologies to meet the needs of retail distributors.

About Lineage

Lineage is one of the world’s leading temperature-controlled industrial REITs and integrated solutions providers with a global network of over 400 strategically located facilities, totaling more than 2.5 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions and innovative technology, Lineage partners with the world’s largest food and beverage companies to increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, help feed the world. In recognition of the company’s leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage has been named a CNBC Disruptor 50 Company for three consecutive years, twice named a US Best Managed Company, named the No. 1 Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company’s list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies, and was included on Fortune’s Change the World list. (www.lineagelogistics.com)