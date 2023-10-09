Lineage Expands Facility Footprint in Dallas, Texas

Lineage Retail & FoodService October 9, 2023

DALLAS–Lineage, one of the world’s leading temperature-controlled industrial REITs and integrated solutions providers worldwide, today announced the opening of its newest facility in Lancaster, Texas. The addition of the Lancaster location in Dallas County highlights Lineage’s footprint in Texas, which now totals nearly 20 facilities spanning approximately 192 million cubic feet of capacity.

“We’re proud to announce the opening of our Lancaster site, an exciting new addition to our state-of-the-art network of facilities in the state of Texas”Tweet this

The 343,250-square-foot site at 4150 N. Dallas Avenue will address a range of customer needs and demands with more than 25,000 pallet positions and a user-friendly rack configuration that is designed to handle high SKU counts and intensive case-picking. Once fully operational, the new site will create more than 65 new jobs to support operations.

“We’re proud to announce the opening of our Lancaster site, an exciting new addition to our state-of-the-art network of facilities in the state of Texas,” said Brian Beattie, President of Lineage’s North America West operations. “Texas, more specifically Dallas, is a critical connecting point in the supply chain, and we’re thrilled to bring more innovative thinking and dynamic technology to this community to help optimize distribution, drive efficiencies, and minimize waste across our customers’ businesses.”

Lineage’s Lancaster location offers cross-docking, order management, case picking, EDI, redistribution, freight consolidation, managed transportation, trans-loading, drop trailers, and an on-site generator.

The addition of the Lancaster facility strengthens Lineage’s expansive network in Texas, which currently includes 18 sites in key cities like Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, McAllen and San Antonio. Lineage’s location in Sunnyvale, which was announced in 2018, is one of the most innovative facilities in the Company’s network and features patented automation and blast-freezing technologies to meet the needs of retail distributors.

About Lineage

Lineage is one of the world’s leading temperature-controlled industrial REITs and integrated solutions providers with a global network of over 400 strategically located facilities, totaling more than 2.5 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions and innovative technology, Lineage partners with the world’s largest food and beverage companies to increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, help feed the world. In recognition of the company’s leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage has been named a CNBC Disruptor 50 Company for three consecutive years, twice named a US Best Managed Company, named the No. 1 Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company’s list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies, and was included on Fortune’s Change the World list. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Lineage Logistics Broadens North American Network with Acquisition of VersaCold Logistics Services from TorQuest Partners

Lineage Logistics Retail & FoodService April 14, 2022

Lineage Logistics, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire VersaCold Logistics Services, a leading cold chain solution provider in Canada, from TorQuest Partners and its co-investment partners, The Investment Management Corporation of Ontario and OPTrust. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Retail & FoodService

Lineage Logistics Announces Acquisition of Preferred Freezer Services

Lineage Logistics Retail & FoodService February 26, 2019

“We are thrilled to welcome Preferred into the Lineage family of companies,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lineage. “Bringing their first-class management team, deep industry experience and network of strategically located facilities into our organization will enable us to provide best-in-class service offerings for customers worldwide. Lineage is now better positioned than ever to meet the needs – and exceed the expectations – of food customers on a truly global scale.”