Meijer Recognized for Smart Refrigerant Management by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the third consecutive year, Meijer has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s GreenChill Program for having the lowest corporate-wide refrigerant emissions rate out of all GreenChill Partners nationwide over the past year.

As an active participant in the EPA’s program since 2012, the Midwest retailer focused on reducing its refrigerant leak rate and is well below the industry average of 25 percent.

“Lessening our impact on the environment through a continued commitment to reduce carbon emissions is important to us and our customers,” said Vik Srinivasan, Chief Administrative Officer for Meijer. “We’ve made significant progress toward our goal of reducing our absolute carbon emissions 50 percent by 2025, thanks in part to our teams’ continued focus on refrigeration management through our partnership with GreenChill.”

In 2022, Meijer also earned the Store Recertification Excellence Award for its store in Marysville, Ohio, achieving 5 consecutive years of GreenChill Store Certification.

The EPA’s GreenChill program is a voluntary partnership with food retailers, refrigeration system manufacturers, and chemical manufacturers to reduce refrigerant emissions and decrease their impact on the ozone layer and climate change. GreenChill provides supermarkets and other industry stakeholders with information and assistance to transition to environmentally friendlier refrigerants, reduce the amount of refrigerant they use, eliminate refrigerant leaks, implement environmental best practices, and adopt green refrigeration technologies.

To learn more about the retailer’s carbon reduction efforts, please visit https://meijercommunity.com/carbon-reduction.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the “one-stop shopping” concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.