Meijer Turkey Prices Help Families Combat Inflation, Celebrate Thanksgiving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Meijer is stocked and ready with a wide selection of turkeys at prices that roll back the clock to lessen the impact of inflation on families.

The Midwest retailer anticipates selling 1 million turkeys this holiday season, which is the equivalent of 520 truckloads. Customers can purchase Meijer brand frozen turkeys for only 59 cents per pound through Nov. 25, which is roughly the same cost Meijer offered its customers in the 1930s, said Josh Potts, Meijer Poultry Buyer.

“We know turkey prices are up significantly in a lot of places this year, but our highest priority is bringing value and quality to our customers this holiday season,” Potts said. “We’re working hard to keep prices low for our customers so they can enjoy this holiday staple with their family and friends.”

The retailer is offering a wide selection of fresh and frozen birds, including:

Meijer brand frozen turkey at 59 cents per pound

Honeysuckle White brand frozen turkey at $1.09 per pound

Meijer brand fresh turkey at $1.19 per pound

Butterball brand frozen turkey at $1.29 per pound

Butterball fresh turkey at $1.99 per pound

True Goodness by Meijer brand frozen antibiotic free turkey at $2.19 per pound

Fresh turkeys will be delivered daily, beginning the week of Nov. 12. All Meijer brand turkeys will be limited to one per customer.

Meijer is also ready to help consumers prepare their bird. The retailer anticipates selling 140,000 Handi Foil roasting pans throughout Thanksgiving week – 15 times more than the weekly average, as well as more than 4,000 Homecraft 18-quart roasters throughout Thanksgiving week. The Grand Gourmet baster with brush is also expected to be one of the top Thanksgiving kitchen gadgets this year.

Additionally, Meijer is prepared for the ongoing trend of serving a secondary protein dish at the holiday table, with a wide inventory of hams, rib roast and New York strip roasts. Potts said he anticipates customers purchasing more turkey bone in breasts to serve alongside these nontraditional proteins.

For those who prefer a plant-based protein, Meijer has tofu turkey options and expects to sell an estimated 7,000 lbs. of the soy-based protein the week of Thanksgiving.

Meijer is committed to providing value for its customers this holiday season and revamped its mPerks program earlier this year to make it even easier for customers to save. Purchases earn points, which customers can apply toward savings of their choice, including fuel discounts.

