Stronger America Through Seafood Hosts Legislative Fly-In, Advocates for Expansion of Offshore Aquaculture on Capitol Hill

Seafood Industry Educates Lawmakers on Opportunities for American Communities through Expansion of Offshore Aquaculture

Washington, D.C. – Industry coalition Stronger America Through Seafood (SATS) is hosting a legislative fly-in starting today, Monday, November 6 through Wednesday, November 8. Seafood industry representatives from across the country will meet with congressional offices in the U.S. House and Senate to raise awareness of and advocate for the expansion of the American fish farming industry through offshore aquaculture.

“There has never been a more critical time to allow offshore aquaculture in U.S. waters that would provide so many benefits to America’s communities” said Drue Banta Winters, campaign manager of Stronger America Through Seafood (SATS). “From an increase in affordable and sustainable protein for American families, to the creation of new jobs throughout the U.S. seafood supply chain, to meeting climate demands, American communities from coast-to-coast will benefit from the expansion of aquaculture. Now is the time for Members of Congress to enact legislation to establish a robust industry here in the U.S.”

Due to an inefficient permitting process, a U.S. aquaculture industry is constrained from developing. The U.S. ranks only 17th in aquaculture production globally. Of the total $281.5 billion global aquaculture market, the U.S. is valued at $1.5 billion or 0.5% and imports up to 80% of the seafood we consume. Federal legislation is needed to put in place a policy framework that would enable the U.S. to produce more locally grown, sustainable seafood domestically.

Bipartisan legislation in Congress, the Advancing the Quality and Understanding of American Aquaculture (AQUAA) Act (H.R.4013/S.1861) would establish National Standards for offshore aquaculture and clarify a regulatory system for the farming of fish in the U.S. exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Industry representatives from across the seafood supply chain participating in the fly-in include Blue Ocean Mariculture, Cargill, Forever Oceans, Fortune Fish Group, JBS, Mote Marine Laboratory, Ocean 14 Capital, and Zeigler Bros, Inc.

About Stronger America Through Seafood

Stronger America Through Seafood (SATS) advocates for federal policies and regulations that help secure a stronger America through increased U.S. production of healthful, sustainable, and affordable seafood. Learn more at www.strongerthroughseafood.org.