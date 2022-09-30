SATS Announces New Cosponsors of the AQUAA Act during Aquaculture Week

Washington, D.C. – Industry coalition Stronger America Through Seafood (SATS) is announcing a list of new cosponsors of the bipartisan Advancing the Quality and Understanding of American Aquaculture Act (AQUAA) Act (H.R.6258/S.3100) during Aquaculture Week (September 26–30). The new cosponsors of the AQUAA Act include Reps. Kat Cammack (R-FL-3), Angie Craig (D-MN-2), Del. Stacey E. Plaskett (D-VI-At Large), and Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS).

“As we celebrate Aquaculture Week, SATS is grateful for our new champions on Capitol Hill as support for building a robust American aquaculture industry through the bipartisan AQUAA Act gains momentum in Congress,” said Bill DiMento, President of SATS and Vice President of Corporate Sustainability & Government Affairs at High Liner Foods Inc. “Our coalition remains steadfast in educating Members of Congress on the benefits that the expansion of American aquaculture would provide American communities, and why federal legislation is needed to realize those opportunities.”

Due to inefficient federal permitting processes, the U.S. ranks only 16th in aquaculture production. The annual output of the American aquaculture industry, valued at $1.5 billion, is only 0.6% of the $263 billion global aquaculture market. As a result, the U.S. imports up to 80% of its seafood – mainly from Asia and Europe. Only 5% to 7% of seafood consumed is raised in America. Learn more about how U.S. aquaculture compares to countries globally here.

The AQUAA Act, introduced earlier this Congress, will establish a clear, predictable permitting process for offshore fish farms to encourage more business investments in the U.S. and grow the industry.

States across the country – coastal and inland – would benefit from the expansion of the aquaculture. Increased seafood production will create new business opportunities throughout the seafood supply chain, including at hatcheries and fish farms; manufacturing and equipment suppliers; feed suppliers; seafood processing plants, and grocery and retail stores. It will also establish a new market for American farmers who will benefit from the emerging trend of using corn, soybeans and peas for fish feed.

A recent survey of likely voters conducted by Echelon Insights on May 20-23, 2022 found that two-thirds of voters would feel more favorable towards a Member of Congress who established pathways for offshore aquaculture. Additionally, upon learning that the U.S. is missing opportunities for jobs and creating a strong economy, 87% of voters stated that they consider aquaculture important. 86% of voters stated it’s important to expand U.S. aquaculture when learning that it’s a low impact means to feed a growing population. Read more from the survey results here.

