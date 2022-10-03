Chiquita Makes a ‘Small Change’ to Inspire a ‘Big Difference’ in Breast Cancer Awareness with Sixth-Annual Pink Sticker Series

Fort Lauderdale, FL – In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Chiquita is once again giving its iconic Blue Sticker a pink makeover to match the Pink Ribbon – an international symbol for breast cancer awareness. For the sixth consecutive year, in partnership with the American Cancer Society (ACS), Chiquita’s limited-edition pink stickers will adorn 200 million of its tasty yellow bananas worldwide.

Recognizing that the brand’s Blue Sticker gives a platform to Chiquita’s female ambassador Miss Chiquita, this pink ribbon-inspired sticker series is intended to send a powerful message of support to those affected by breast cancer.

Female breast cancer has surpassed lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide. (Global Cancer Statistics 2020). Chiquita’s Pink Sticker series allows the brand to show how small changes as simple as health education and awareness, can inspire women to live a holistically healthy lifestyle, by talking to a doctor about which tests you might need and the screening schedule that’s right for you. It’s a good idea to also talk about risk factors, such as lifestyle behaviors and family history that may put you or your loved one at higher risk.

“Chiquita is proud to act as a ‘Good Neighbor’ and show our support for breast cancer awareness, which affects women and their families across the globe” said Jamie Postell, Vice President of Sales for Chiquita North America. “Female empowerment is a fundamental piece of our Behind the Blue Sticker initiative, which is why we feel strongly about collaborating with American Cancer Society. This partnership gives us the opportunity to further promote prevention and treatment while providing valuable support to all affected by breast cancer.”

In the past few years, millions of people have missed their scheduled health screenings due to COVID-19 precautions. Health experts released concerns that the absence of these medical appointments could have fatal consequences, putting people at a much higher risk for serious health issues as a result of missing early detection. Recognizing the alarming situation, Chiquita has joined forces with key global health organizations including The American Cancer Society, to perpetuate the message to women around the world regarding the importance and urgency in getting their annual breast screenings and early detection, in addition to adopting healthy lifestyles and eating habits. In addition, on October 22nd, Chiquita will participate in American Cancer Society’s the Making Strides of Miami-Dade 5k Walk, providing nutritious bananas to nourish all participants.

As part of this annual series, Chiquita has teamed up with the American Cancer Society to create six delicious recipes including whole wheat spelt Chiquita banana bread, pink Chiquita banana red current shake, vegan Chiquita Pink ribbon poké bowl, overnight oats with nuts, seeds and Chiquita bananas, and Chiquita banana blueberry breakfast muffins. Each recipe meets the ACS nutritional guidelines and aims to teach consumers about how maintaining a

well-balanced diet goes hand-in-hand with maintaining overall health and wellness.

“The female breast cancer death rate has declined by 42% as of 2019, mainly because of earlier detection and improved treatment. The ACS is putting 100+ years of lifesaving experience to work through investments in breast cancer research, ensuring greater access to quality care, influencing public policy, and providing patient support.” said Kimberly Jackson, American Cancer Society (ACS) Southeast Region Executive Vice President. “We look forward to continuing to partner with Chiquita to improve the lives of cancer patients and their families.”

In addition to the American Cancer Society, Chiquita has partnered with cancer organizations around the world including Pink Ribbon in Germany and Netherlands, Fondazione AIRC in Italy and Alma Zois in Greece.

For tasty recipes and more information on Chiquita’s Pink Sticker Program, please visit Pink Prevention | Chiquita.