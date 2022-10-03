Williams Sonoma and POM Wonderful Launch Pomegranate-Infused Food Collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Williams Sonoma, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led, and sustainable home retailer, announced today a partnership with POM Wonderful, the worldwide leader of California-grown pomegranates. The POM Wonderful team collaborated with Williams Sonoma to develop a unique product line that showcases the one-of-a-kind flavor and versatility of pomegranates. The products will launch as part of POM’s 20th anniversary celebrations and as Williams Sonoma gears up to celebrate the flavors of fall.

“Our collaboration with POM exemplifies our commitment to providing our customers with the best products and recipes that celebrate the flavors of each season,” said Williams Sonoma President Felix Carbullido. “We’re passionate about teaching people how to cook, entertain and host – and the products we’ve made with POM are perfect for the home cook, the master chef, or the aspiring mixologist.”

“We are proud to partner with Williams Sonoma on a product lineup that harnesses the great taste of pomegranates paired with the high-quality standards both brands offer,” said Derrick Miller, president, POM Wonderful. “As respective industry leaders, we couldn’t think of a better partner to launch our first ever co-branded product lineup with, giving culinary enthusiasts more ways to enjoy our favorite winter fruit.”

The premium Williams Sonoma x POM Wonderful lineup showcases the bright, sweet yet tart flavor and festive color of pomegranates, perfect for holiday entertaining and beyond:

Pomegranate Cranberry Relish ($16.95) – a sweet and tart blend of pomegranate, cranberries, citrus, and autumnal spices. This relish pairs perfectly with roast turkey, chicken, or pork, or as a topping for vanilla ice cream.

Founded in 2002, and now the largest grower of fresh pomegranates in the U.S., POM Wonderful is credited with making the antioxidant goodness of pomegranates more accessible, more approachable, and always with a consistent premium quality and taste. The POM Wonderful portfolio includes POM Pomegranate Fresh Arils, POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice, POM Antioxidant Super Teas, and healthy juice blends.

For more information about the POM Wonderful x Williams Sonoma collaboration or to shop the collection, please visit www.williams-sonoma.com/pom.

