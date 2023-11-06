Think Turkey Launches First-Ever Wishbone Awards

TORONTO – To kick-off the holiday season, Think Turkey is putting the spotlight on unsung holiday heroes with the launch of the first-ever Wishbone Awards.

With Food Banks Canada reporting that nearly 20% of Canadians are living with food insecurity, the Wishbone Awards will recognize and support community heroes who help put holiday meals on the table for those in need.

“Whether it’s donating turkeys, cooking in a community kitchen, or donating time at a local food bank, there are kind people, all over the country, who step up and support their communities each holiday season,” said Darren Ference, Chair, Turkey Farmers of Canada. “The Wishbone Awards will honour eight individuals who embody the holiday spirit and consistently serve their communities during the holiday season.”

From November 2 to November 15, 2023, everyone is invited to visit ThinkTurkey.ca/Wishbone to nominate and share the story of a local hero in their community.

“As a chef, initiatives that help eliminate food insecurity are close to my heart,” said Chuck Hughes, Canadian chef, TV personality, and ambassador of the Wishbone Awards. “I’m proud to partner with Think Turkey for the Wishbone Awards to help spotlight community heroes that truly make the holidays brighter for people in need.”

On December 5, eight individuals will be recognized with a Wishbone Award. Recipients will also receive a $2,500 grant to help fund their holiday community efforts, and have their story shared nationally to inspire others to give back.

“We hope the Wishbone Awards will get Canadians into the holiday spirit and remind them that if we all pull together more holiday wishes can come true,” said Mark Hubert, President and CEO, Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors.

The Wishbone Awards are part of The Wishbone Project, a charitable initiative launched in 2020 by Canada’s turkey farmers and processors to give back to communities and help those in need at the local, provincial and national levels through foods and funds. Since its launch, The Wishbone Project has raised over $240,000, empowering local non-profits, charities, and community heroes to combat food insecurity.

For more information or to nominate a local holiday hero, visit ThinkTurkey.ca/Wishbone by November 15, 2023, by 11:59pm EST.

About Think Turkey

Turkey Farmers of Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors’ Turkey Primary Processing Sector Members launched Think TurkeyTM / Pensez DindonMC in 2019 – a national, bilingual campaign aimed to boost turkey consumption. The five-year, fully integrated program includes advertising, digital, retail, PR, influencer, paid social and more, and focuses on engaging primary meal planners to raise awareness of the benefits of turkey, drive year-round demand and increase overall consumption.