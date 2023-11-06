7 Important Considerations When Crafting Ideal Thanksgiving Floral Arrangements

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral November 6, 2023

As a floral professional, Thanksgiving presents a unique opportunity to create and sell arrangements embodying the autumn season’s warmth and richness. Your customers will be looking for bouquets and centerpieces to enhance their festive tables and convey the heartfelt messages symbolized by various blooms. Let’s dive into how to curate the perfect Thanksgiving arrangements and boost your sales during this busy holiday season.

1. Use Seasonal Blooms that Resonate with Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving arrangements typically feature vibrant fall flowers such as mums, pom poms, sunflowers, and snapdragons. Eucalyptus, berries, and roses in autumnal colors are also popular for adding texture and depth to a centerpiece.

Tip: Consider incorporating other fall elements like dried leaves, pinecones, and small pumpkins or gourds to create a festive feel.

