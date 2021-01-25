Meijer Goes Virtual to Source Local Brands for Stores

JASON DAVIS, Crain's Detroit Business Bakery January 25, 2021

Meijer Inc. is seeking new local products for its store shelves, turning to a virtual format to allow businesses across the retailer’s six-state footprint a forum to showcase their products.

“Each Meijer store should represent its customers and the community that makes those customers unique,” Peter Whitsett, Meijer executive vice president of merchandising and marketing, said in a statement. “This event gives us the chance to source products from our customers’ hometowns, which makes their shopping experience even more meaningful.”

The Localization Summit will focus on the categories of grocery, baby, beauty and over-the-counter and wellness. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 19 and can be found here. Once that deadline passes, Meijer teams will review and select vendors to participate in the virtual summit. Suppliers not selected for the summit may be reviewed at a later date as business needs change.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Crain’s Detroit Business

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Meijer Announces New Efforts to Keep Customers and Team Members Safe

April 6, 2020 Meijer

Meijer announced today additional steps it is taking to make its stores safe for both shoppers and team members. In addition to amplifying its communication to customers about social distancing practices, Meijer is now asking its customers to limit the number of shoppers who come to the store on each trip.