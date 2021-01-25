Meijer Goes Virtual to Source Local Brands for Stores

Meijer Inc. is seeking new local products for its store shelves, turning to a virtual format to allow businesses across the retailer’s six-state footprint a forum to showcase their products.

“Each Meijer store should represent its customers and the community that makes those customers unique,” Peter Whitsett, Meijer executive vice president of merchandising and marketing, said in a statement. “This event gives us the chance to source products from our customers’ hometowns, which makes their shopping experience even more meaningful.”

The Localization Summit will focus on the categories of grocery, baby, beauty and over-the-counter and wellness. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 19 and can be found here. Once that deadline passes, Meijer teams will review and select vendors to participate in the virtual summit. Suppliers not selected for the summit may be reviewed at a later date as business needs change.

