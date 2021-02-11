The Giant Company Launches Partnership With HowGood

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company today announced a new partnership as part of its continued commitment to sustainable retailing and healing the planet. Online grocery customers can now access an easy-to-use environmental and social impact rating system powered by HowGood.

“Our new partnership with HowGood reinforces our commitment to healing the planet – whether it’s through greater product transparency or reducing waste,” said Manuel Haro, vice president of strategy and communications, The GIANT Company. “We continue to explore opportunities throughout The GIANT Company’s entire operation to do what we can to further lessen our environmental footprint and empower sustainable choices in our customers’ shopping experience.”

Customers of the company’s online shopping platforms, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct, can now access environmental and social impact ratings powered by HowGood. HowGood analyzes each product ingredient against environmental and social criteria, including farming practices, treatment of animals, labor conditions and chemical use. Customers can also search products by specific sustainable attributes. Any product that receives one, two or three leaves is one of the most sustainable products on the market. The more leaves a product has, the more sustainable it is, making it easy for customers to make informed choices when they shop.

Other sustainable practices employed by The GIANT Company include the EPA-recognized food rescue program, Meat the Needs™, plastic bag recycling and plastic reduction, a solar field and bee pollinator habitat at its Carlisle corporate headquarters, reducing emissions through tree-planting with GreenPrint™, installing energy-efficient fixtures and reducing refrigerant emissions in all stores, and providing customers with sustainable products such as coffee, tea and seafood. To learn more about how The GIANT Company is committed to healing the planet, visit https://giantfoodstores.com/pages/sustainability.

###

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table®, the omni-channel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. A Great Place to Work™ certified company with more than 35,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and over 150 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.